Don't miss this huge President's Day saving on the Garmin Fenix 6X — now 47% off

January sales may be a thing of the past, but this President's Day you can snap up some fantastic deals. Right now, the Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire is a whooping 47% off at Amazon (opens in new tab) — a saving of $352.89. But hurry, we don't expect this offer to last long.

The predecessor to the top-rated Garmin Fenix 7 (opens in new tab), the Fenix 6X Sapphire is in a class of its own. Equipped with a large 1.4 inch display, powerful analytics and advanced training features, this durable smartwatch is more than a match for busy lifestyles. Whether you're surfing, playing golf or hiking in the mountains, the 6X will awe you with a superb battery life and top-notch technological solutions.

With the Fenix 6X, achieving your fitness goals has never been easier. This clever gadget can measure analytics that are far beyond the industry standard of steps and heart rate. From heart rate variability and altitude-adjusted VO2 max, to sleep and exercise recovery, the 6X can provide you with a highly detailed picture of your health and fitness. The sheer amount of useful settings makes it one of the best fitness trackers around.

Huge discounts on the best Garmin watches are hard to find, so if you're had your eye on a premium smartwatch for a while, you may not want to wait around.

One of the most impressive features of the Fenix 6X is its premium design. This rugged yet sophisticated smartwatch features a large 1.4 inch display tested to U.S. military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance. Thanks to the premium materials and a highly durable sapphire lens, you don't need to worry about scratching or damaging it.

The superb battery life will keep up with you even during the most challenging activities. With up to 21 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 80 days in battery saver mode, you can venture on long mountain hikes or multi-day camping trips without worrying about power sources.

Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire| Was $749.99, now $397.10 at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 6X is akin to a pocket-sized personal trainer. This smartwatch will give you daily run and ride recommendations based on your current training load and training status. It also features easy-to-follow, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates workouts you can view on the watch screen.

It also comes with a broad range of preloaded activity profiles, including trail and track running, swimming, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing and golfing. This clever gadget can distinguish between skiing and climbing, showing you metrics specific to ascent or descent.

Indeed, the navigation system on the 6X model is close to perfection. This smartwatch will help you navigate the outdoors with preloaded TOPO maps, multiple global navigation satellite system (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) support and built-in sensors for 3-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter.

Not a fan of the outdoors? Easily pairing with other devices, the 6X model can receive emails, texts and alerts, and stores up to 2,000 songs. With this clever gadget, running errands has never been more enjoyable.