Track workouts for less: Garmin Enduro 2 is at its lowest price before Amazon Prime Day

Garmin has become the king of endurance-focused fitness trackers, and there's pretty much a model to suit most budgets nowadays.

Amazon has cut $300 off the Garmin Enduro 2's MSRP to match the other previous low prices we've seen. That makes it $799.99 instead of $1,099.99 — a saving of 27%.

Still, the Enduro 2 marks the company's crown jewel in many ways, matching ambitious battery charging tech with a slick, durable design.

In fact, in our Garmin Enduro 2 review, we called it world-class, awarding it four stars on account of the price. That means deals are worth keeping an eye out for and this one is a great one.

Garmin Enduro 2: was $1,099.99, now $799.99 at Amazon Save $300 on one of the best fitness smartwatches around, the Garmin Enduro 2 is currently at its lowest price we've seen in a long time and has up to 46 days of battery.

One of the best fitness trackers around, the Garmin Enduro 2 is essentially a step up from the company's excellent Fenix 7 range.

With a staggering 46 days of battery life (you'll get diminishing returns with additional tracking turned on, naturally), and a titanium casing, it's as sturdy as they come.

It's also impeccable in terms of accuracy, with some of the best GPS tracking in the industry. If you end up heading off-grid a little too far, it'll even help you find your way back to safety.

As I mentioned earlier, our only complaint was the price, but with this kind of discount that becomes much less of a hurdle for the average consumer.

Key features: Solar battery charging, very accurate, comfortable design

Price history: This is the joint best price we've seen for the Enduro 2, making it a deal worth taking advantage of.

Price comparison: Walmart matches the current Amazon price, but look closely and you'll see that's for the smaller screen version. Target is still holding firm at the MSRP.

Reviews consensus: A great-looking, comfortable fitness tracker, the ace up the Enduro's sleeve is its solar charging functionality which can net you well over a month of battery life before needing to find a charger. It's also impressively accurate, with some of the best GPS tracking in the business.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ T3: ★★★★★ Live Science: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a fitness tracker that's as ambitious as you are.

Don't buy it if: You want additional smartwatch features like new apps - Apple Watch or Wear OS are your best bet in that instance.