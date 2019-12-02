Kids' Educational Tablets Up to 40% Off for Cyber Monday

Amazon's Fire tablets come in a special "Kids' Edition," which include a kid-proof case with a stand and more. Today for Cyber Monday, the tablets are on sale. The best deal is for the 7-inch Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, selling for $59.99, or 40% off the list price. This tablet comes with a free year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited — giving kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney and more.
These tablets will work best for kids ages 3 to 7, who can take full advantage of the free apps and the cute case. Amazon has a full list of the kids' science apps.
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case
Tablet comes with 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee.
Price: $59.99, or 40% off list price.
For kids older than about 7 or 8, we'd recommend going with the Apple iPad. This tablet has more power, looks sleeker and will let kids do more with it, including connecting it to a keyboard, drawing with an Apple Pencil, print wirelessly and download plenty of educational games for a range of ages. The new 10.2-inch iPad with 32GB of storage is on sale on Amazon today for $249, or 24% off the list price.
New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray
Comes with a 10. 2-inch Retina display; A10 Fusion chip; Touch ID fingerprint sensor; Stereo speakers; Wi-Fi capability; back and front cameras.
Price: $249, or 24% off list price.View Deal
Originally published on Live Science.