Kids' Educational Tablets Up to 40% Off for Cyber Monday

Amazon's Fire tablets come in a special "Kids' Edition," which include a kid-proof case with a stand and more. Today for Cyber Monday, the tablets are on sale. The best deal is for the 7-inch Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, selling for $59.99, or 40% off the list price. This tablet comes with a free year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited — giving kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney and more.

These tablets will work best for kids ages 3 to 7, who can take full advantage of the free apps and the cute case. Amazon has a full list of the kids' science apps.

For kids older than about 7 or 8, we'd recommend going with the Apple iPad. This tablet has more power, looks sleeker and will let kids do more with it, including connecting it to a keyboard, drawing with an Apple Pencil, print wirelessly and download plenty of educational games for a range of ages. The new 10.2-inch iPad with 32GB of storage is on sale on Amazon today for $249, or 24% off the list price.

Originally published on Live Science .