This deal brings one of our favorite air purifiers to its lowest-ever price

Take advantage of the quiet summer season and snap up a deal on one of the best air purifiers. Our favorite budget all-rounder, the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 is a huge 56% off, saving you around $140. It is now at its lowest-ever price. But hurry, because it's a limited time deal.

The spring hay fever season may be long gone, but for a lot of people, the allergy woes are far from over. Mold spores, ragweed pollen and many other airborne allergens can see a big spike in August. The good news is that having a robust air purifier like the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 can take the edge off allergy symptoms.

This sleek all-rounder has almost everything you would want from an air purifier these days: three different filters to trap a wide range of pollutants, a UV-C sanitizer and ionizer to enhance the purification power, five fan speed settings, a remote control and even an essential oil tray for some indulgent aromatherapy. It is also easy to use, compact and pleasant on the eye. More importantly, it does what it is supposed to — deliver on air-cleaning performance.

It does lack the 'cool' smart features, though, which is why we knocked off one star of its otherwise glowing rating in our HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 air purifier review. But for only $109.99, it is hardly a deal-breaker.

HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 air purifier: was $249.99, now $109.99 at Amazon Save $140 on the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 at Amazon. This compact tower air purifier features three different filters, a UV-C sanitizer, an ionizer and essential oil pads, and it can be customized across five fan speed settings. A real multi-tasker.

Image 1 of 3 We fully tested the air purifier and gave it a glowing 4/5 star review. (Image credit: Anna Gora) We used an industry-grade air particle monitor to test the performance of this air purifier. (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora)

Key features: Ionizer, UV-C sanitizer, HEPA filter, pre-filter, activated carbon filter, four fan speed modes and an auto mode, air particle sensor, timer, oil tray for essential oils, child lock, remote control, night light, 3-year warranty.

Product launched: October 2020

Price history: For the better part of this year, the price of the HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 fluctuated between $127.69 and $249.99. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to just $109.99 — the lowest it has ever been.

Price comparison: HoMedics: $249.99 | Best Buy: sold out | Target: sold out | Walmart: $127.63

Review consensus: The HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 packs heaps of value at an affordable price. This air purifier is sleek, compact and intuitive to use, but more importantly, it can trap a wide range of airborne pollutants without putting a strain on energy bill. However, it is not as efficient as some of the more premium models, and it does not have any smart features, either. ★★★★

Buy it if: You want to make the most out of your money. This air purifier combines a space-savvy design with good performance and features typically seen in more premium models.

Don't buy it if: You are looking for a top-shelf appliance that can be controlled with an app.