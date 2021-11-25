Save $100 on advanced Dyson Cool air purifier this Black Friday

As the weather gets cold and more people are staying indoors, air purifiers can keep out dust and other allergens to keep you breathing easy. And like other Dyson products, the company’s air purifiers come with all the bells and whistles, plus a sleek design to complement any home.

This Black Friday deal on the Dyson Pure Cool purifying tower fan means you save $100 at Best Buy . This tower has a 360-degree filtration system that uses activated carbon to filter out gases and odors, while the onboard tHEPA filter captures 99.97% pollutants as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen, bacteria and pet dander. Once the air in your room is purified, Dyson’s air multiplier technology and adjustable 70-degree oscillation mean the air then circulates throughout the entire room. In addition, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has certified all Dyson air purifiers as being asthma- and allergy-friendly.

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower: $399.99 Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy



Freshen up your home with this DysonPure Cool purifying tower fan for $100 off at Best Buy. The Air Multiplier technology can grab even distant pollutants, before spitting out cleaner air. The product’s HEPA filter can capture 99.97% pollutants as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen, bacteria and pet dander. Plus, the fan has an incredibly sleek design to match any decor. You can breathe easy with this advanced air purifier on sale for Black Friday.

Whether you have asthma or you’re worried about pet dander irritating your lungs, you can create a healthier indoor environment with this Dyson Pure Cool purifying tower fan. Dyson’s onboard tech means the purifier can draw in even distant pollutants to filter them out and then project that clean air throughout a room as big as 2,860 square feet.

The Dyson purifier is also equipped with a fan to cool the room with purified air. Simply turn off this “cooling feature" when needed.

The sleek design and small footprint — it stands at 40 inches tall by 4.4 in. long and 7.5 in. wide — will not only fit into any room, but it will add to any decor. In addition, there are no fast-spinning blades or awkward grilles on the front, making the device easy to clean and safe. The machine will also let you know when it’s time to change the filter, which is an easy change-out, according to the company.

The box includes the pure cool purifying tower fan, a remote control (which is magnetic and can be stored right on the surface of the tower) and a Dyson Genuine Filter.

