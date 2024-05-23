Beginner-friendly Celestron StarSense Explorer telescope now under $200

New to astronomy but looking to get the hang of it quickly? This Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ telescope deal could be just the ticket.

The best telescopes can cost a fortune, and with so many to choose from it can be difficult to know where to start. The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ is an ideal first telescope, pairing with your phone to offer a variety of clever assists to help you get to grips with the stars and anything else you can find.

It's seen some discounts in recent years, and while this one isn't the lowest (it was under $170 last year), Amazon is offering it for $199.95 — a saving of 17% off of the MSRP and one that definitely helps it creep closer to a newcomer's budget.

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ: was $239.95, now $199.95 at Amazon

Save $40 on this smartphone-enabled telescope, which will track planets and stars via the included app and also includes plenty of accessories.

The StarSense App from Celestron (available for Android and iOS) means you can align the telescope to whatever your heart desires with a tap or two, taking the guesswork out of charting the stars.

Arguably, that makes it less appealing for traditional astronomers, particularly with optics that won't rival the more expensive telescopes out there. Still, at this price, it's hard to complain.

In the box, you'll find two eyepieces, a 2x Barlow lens, a red dot finderscope, and a tripod, too. That means you have everything you need to get gazing right off the bat.

The Explorer LT 114AZ has an easy-to-use Alt-azimuth tripod to keep things simple for beginner astronomers. (Image credit: Celestron)

Key features: App-controlled star tour functionality, accessories included in the box, easy to set up and use.

Product launched: September 2022

Price history: We saw this for under $170 last year, and $150 the year before, but this is still a decent saving on a clever telescope with a lot to offer.

Price comparison: Walmart is currently matching Amazon's price, but depending on your location it may not include free postage.

Reviews consensus: While it's not the most accurate telescope without it, this smartphone app-enabled Newtonian Reflector telescope will scan the skies for your chosen target if you're happy to use it. That makes it a great choice for newbies, offering plenty of chances to learn about the cosmos.

Space: ★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★

Buy it if: You want to get the hang of stargazing while using a very clever app to help do so. You want all the accessories included.

Don't buy it if: You want a sturdier telescope or something more accurate without needing a smartphone.