Save over $70 on this beginner-friendly Celestron StarSense Explorer telescope

This Celestron telescope is well worth a look for astronomy newcomers thanks to its excellent smartphone integration.

The best telescopes can cost a pretty penny, but every now and then a more mid-range one has features worth digging into. The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ is one such device. While it's sitting in the lower half of our top ten list, we did note that its quick to set up, easy to use, and the StarSense app integration is a fantastic addition.

It's also affordable at full price, but this Amazon deal makes it just $166.95 - that's 30% off of the MSRP of $239.95.

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ

Was: $239.95

Now: $166.95 at Amazon

Overview: Save $73 on this telescope and find the stars using the StarSense app to do the hard part for you.

Key features: Reflector telescope, StarSense app integration, 114mm objective lens diameter

Product launched: September 2022

Price history: We did see a drop in December when the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ hit $150, but this is the lowest it's been in the months since.

Price comparison: Amazon: $166.95 | Walmart: $196.32 | Best Buy: $239.95

Reviews consensus: This portable telescope is just 6.6lbs, and once it's setup can find stars with ease thanks to its impressive integration with Celestron's StarSense app. That makes it ideal for beginners, but its red dot finder isn't great and when manually used it lacks precision.

Space: ★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★

Buy it if: You want an affordable telescope with a 2x Barlow lens. You want to find stars without needing to line everything up perfectly yourself.

Don't buy it if: You want a more durable design, or a more veteran-friendly device - the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ is designed with a beginner in mind.