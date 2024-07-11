Canon EOS R5 is currently at its lowest-ever price of $2,999!

If you've been waiting until Prime Day to invest in one of the best cameras for wildlife photography, the wait has paid off, as right now you can save a huge $900 on the Canon EOS R5 across various retailers.

We gave it a glowing 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Canon EOS R5 review, praising its astonishingly accurate animal autofocus, 8K 30p video capabilities and stunningly detailed 45MP images. We described it as a 'cheat code for wildlife photography' — as well as excelling at literally any and every other style of photography you could throw at it.

It's undoubtedly a fantastic price, but although they're packaging it as a 'deal', it's actually been $2,999 since the end of April — at Amazon at least. That said, it is the lowest we've seen it since Black Friday 2023, so we think it's definitely worth taking advantage of before the price goes back up again once Prime Day is over.

You can get your hands on the incredible Canon EOS R5 at Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, Walmart (third party) and in this Adorama Canon EOS R5 deal you even get a 128GB card and card reader thrown in.

Canon EOS R5: was $3,899, now $2,999 at Adorama Save $900 on one of the best cameras around — the Canon EOS R5 is reduced down to $2,999 at various retailers, and in this Adorama deal you even get a 128GB card and card reader thrown in for good measure. With 45MP stills, 8K 30p video and impeccably accurate animal autofocus, this camera is hard to beat and will last you years to come.

Key features: Full frame mirrorless camera with 45MP sensor, Canon RF mount, ISO range 100-51,200 (expanded 50-102,400), 8K 30p / 4K 120p video capabilities, 20 FPS electronic, 12 FPS mechanical burst rate, features weather sealing and image stabilization.

Product launched: July 2020

Price history: Released at $3,899, it's held its value quite well over the last 4 years. The first time it was substantially discounted was during 2023, and it's only ever been $2,999 once before — around the time of Black Friday 2023.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2,999 | B&H: $2,999 | Best Buy: $2,999 | Adorama: $2,999 | Walmart: $2,573.99 (third party)

Reviews consensus: Undoubtedly Canon's hottest product ever, the Canon EOS R5 has been an absolute sensation ever since it launched. The first consumer 8K camera to hit the market, Canon pulled no punches in making the R5 an absolute powerhouse.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ | Tech Radar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best cameras for wildlife photography

Buy it if: You want highly detailed 45MP images with near-perfect autofocus and an impressive burst rate for wildlife photography. It's also fantastic for video with 8K 30p shooting for casual video makers.

Don't buy it if: You're a beginner or have a smaller budget, as this camera is a beast and could be overkill in the wrong hands. Video-heavy users may experience its infamous overheating issues, and the Canon EOS R5 Mark II is confirmed to currently be in the hands of a select few testers, so if you think you might want to see what the Mark II offers before you commit, we'd suggest holding off.