Save 30% on one of the best air purifiers we've ever tested with this Cyber Monday deal

Snap up this Cyber Monday air purifier deal before it's gone. The top-rated BLUEAIR Blue 211+ air purifier is now 30% off on Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you a hefty $96. This model is featured in our round-up the best air purifiers, and has been awarded multiple prestigious awards, including the Good Housekeeping Award in 2021. And with a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and nearly 11k of raving reviews on Amazon, it is one of the users' favourites too.

What makes the BLUEAIR Blue 211+ air purifier so special? First and foremost, its top-notch performance. It effectively traps germs and allergens like pollen, dust and pet dander, and thanks to its advanced air purification system, removes up to 99.97% of harmful airborne particles. The Blue 211+ model is also stylish, easy to use and assemble, and does not put a strain on your energy bill. And right now, you can get it cheaper than ever.

Looking for something slightly smaller? These air purifiers on sale may be better suited to your needs and preferences.

The BLUEAIR Blue 211+ air purifier is equipped with HEPASilent technology which delivers clean air faster, and much more quietly than traditional HEPA filtration alone. In fact, this machine is able to purify a 540sqft room in less than 13 minutes, or a 2592sqft space in just over an hour. The Blue 211+ model could be a particular life saver for those who struggle with allergy and asthma symptoms. This air purifier can filter out up to 99.97% of airborne particles like smoke, dust, and pet dander, and according to the company's claims, also up to 99.99% of bacteria and mould spores.

BLUEAIR Blue 211+ Air Purifier deal

(opens in new tab) BLUEAIR Blue 211+ Air Purifier | Was $319.99 , Now $223.99 (opens in new tab) Save 30% on the BLUEAIR Blue 211+ Air Purifier, one of the best air purifiers (opens in new tab) on the market. Quiet, energy-efficient, and with top-notch performance, this appliance is perfect for large indoor spaces. Blue 211+ removes up to 99.97% airborne particles, while effectively trapping odors and allergens. And thanks to its intuitive one-button control, you can easily adjust the fan speed.

The BLUEAIR Blue 211+ air purifier is a perfect home appliance. Thanks to its sleek, elegant design, it will fit in with even the most sophisticated decors, while its lightweight and compact frame makes it easy to move around. Unlike many other hi-tech air quality appliances on the market, it is also near-silent and extremely energy efficient. On a low setting, the BLUE 211+ model emits only 31dB, a noise level comparable to a gentle whisper. And thanks to its energy star rating, it uses less energy than an incandescent lightbulb.

What's more, you do not have to study the manual for hours on end to get a grasp of how to operate your new air purifier. The Blue 211+ model is very user-friendly – in fact, you can easily adjust the fan speed by using just one button. And when it is time to replace its filters, this clever air purifier will give you a heads-up.

Saving 30% on such a top-rated air purifier is a deal not to be missed – hurry before the stocks run out.

Find more Cyber Monday deals on home tech and home health at Live Science.