National Geographic Kits on sale: Get creative with these gifts on Black Friday

Unlock new possibilities with these National Geographic kits on sale this Black Friday, from erupting volcanoes to crystal growing, and secure an excellent gift for curious kids. With generous discounts across an array of sets, many of which include varied experiments within one kit, you're securing hours of fun and importantly - learning too.

These STEM-focused National Geographic kits now on sale at Amazon are sure to be on the top of any budding young scientist's wishlist, especially if they have an interest in geology. You can secure an Earth Science kit for $20.99 now, down from $29.99 at Amazon, as well as a Mega Fossil and Gemstone Dig Kit for just £17.49. Both have excellent 4.7-star ratings from reviewers, and a number of intricate accessories, such as mini excavation tools, to make the whole experience feel high-quality.

You can combine science and sorcery with the National Geographic Chemistry kit too, now just $13.59 at Amazon, and have a front-row seat for a family magic show this Christmas. And don't worry about having to get too hands-on, with a detailed experiment guide included to help children independently carry out their show.

Tick one more Christmas gift off your list with this interactive kit that includes an oozing volcano, two dig kits and the chance to grow a crystal. Now, $9 off, this bumper kit has everything a young scientist could dream of.



Dig for treasures with this wonderful gemstone kit that now has 30% off. Featuring real specimens that you can keep for good, there are also lots of tiny excavation tools to marvel at!

Don't miss this $5 discount on this extensive 200 piece set, which includes geodes, fossils, rose quartz and more. Kids can display their favorites with the included case too once the activities are done.

With a 20% saving, the chance for you (or your favorite young scientists) to excavate dinosaur bones and shark teeth with this kit is even cheaper. Grab this deal for hours of fun digging up fossils at home.



There's 20% off these 10 science experiments right now, making this kit the perfect opportunity to bag an interactive gift for a young family member to enjoy.

These National Geographic kits are a great buy this Black Friday for anyone who wants their gifts to have an educational edge. With each kit there's an opportunity to pick up a new skill or area of interest, from the science behind tornados to the perfect coin trick. And don't worry about mopping up the mess for days afterward either, as these kits pledge to be hassle-free when setting up and on the clean-up mission too.

The fun isn’t over with these kits as soon as the activity is complete, with many featuring gemstones and fossils that children can keep and add to their collections. That makes this the perfect science kit to pick up this Black Friday that the recipients can treasure long after the holidays have passed!

As with any gift for children, it’s worth considering the recommended age of use of each kit here. Some, like the fossil digging sets, are teeming with tiny excavation tools that children might need to be a little older to appreciate. One thing that you can guarantee with these kits is that you won’t be searching around for various tools to get started, as they have everything you need in one box. That means the magic of these kits can start as soon as they're unwrapped. Catch these excellent National Geographic kits now while they’re on sale!

