Save over $90 with the best Prime Day Fitbit deals

Count your steps, track your heart rate and save some serious money with the best Prime Day Fitbit deals.

These nifty bits of wrist-worn kit have the power to help you boost your activity levels, increasing your NEAT (opens in new tab) and total daily calorie burn as a result. The best fitness trackers will also provide real-time feedback on a multitude of health metrics, including everything from your breathing rate and heart rate variability to skin temperature oxygen saturation levels.

In this month’s Prime Day sale event, taking place on Tuesday October 11 and Wednesday October 12, you can save over $80 on some of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab) on the market, from the feature-filled Sense to the affordable Luxe. You can even pick up the Fitbit Charge 5, one of the brand’s newest and most popular models, for under $120 (opens in new tab). Plenty of deals are already live, too, so you don't need to wait until Tuesday.

So if you want to strap a new Fitbit around your wrist, strap in. Our fitness writers have taken a deep dive into the Amazon Prime Day sales to find the best Fitbit deals, so you can snap up a premium fitness tracker without the premium price.

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5 | Was $149.95 | Now $119 (save 21%) (opens in new tab)

Only released last year, the Fitbit Charge 5 is jam-packed with fancy features to help you boost your health and wellness. Of course it comes with Fitbit’s customary step-counting and move goals to help you increase your daily movement levels, but it also goes much further. Our fitness team were impressed with how Fitbit fits a GPS, ECG sensor and even an EDA stress sensor into this compact band. Now you can save over $30 on this already-affordable fitness tracker, down from $149.95 to $119.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense | Was $299.95 | Now $200 (save 33%) (opens in new tab)

Having tested a wide range of Fitbit fitness trackers, this was our fitness writers’ favorite thanks to its beautiful display, slimline design and six-day battery life. Not only is it (in our opinion) the best Fitbit, it also has the biggest discount we could find this Prime Day too, with its price cut down to $208.85 - saving you just shy of $100.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 | Was $99.95 | Now $56.84 (save 43%) (opens in new tab)

Fancy a Fitbit for under $60? Then you’re in luck. The Fitbit Inspire 2 currently benefits from a 43% discount, sending the price plummeting from $99.95 to $56.84. The thin, discreet band is ideal for those who don’t want the bulk of a watch-like fitness tracker. But it still boasts a small screen, so you can check your sleep performance, heart rate, steps, estimated daily calorie burn and more at a glance.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3 | Was $229.95 | Now $157.50 (opens in new tab)

Fitbit has just announced the Versa 4, so the older Versa 3 model is now available at a much more respectable price. Despite this, it still packs in all of Fitbit's excellent features, include heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring and more.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2 | Was $149.95 | Now $130.90 (save 13%) (opens in new tab)

If the Versa 3 sounds great, but seems slightly too pricey for your liking, its predecessor might be the right option for you. Now down to $130.90, the Fitbit Versa 2 shares many of the same features as its younger brother such as sleep tracking and a myriad of health metrics. The biggest difference is that the older model doesn’t have an in-built GPS, so you’ll need to link to your phone to map your runs.