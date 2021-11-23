Black Friday augmented reality globe deal: Get 30% off a globe for kids

Image shows an image of a globe with a 3D Eiffel Tower, elephant, and an image of a passport.

Kids can become seasoned adventurers this year with an interactive globe that will take them on a guided tour around the world.

"Orboot Earth by PlayShifu" is on sale right now at Amazon for $38.19. That's 30% off the usual selling price of $54.99, netting you a saving of $16.80.

By scanning a region of the globe with a free Android or IOS companion app, kids will bring it to life, unlocking a world of international geography, culture, animals and food. Through a blend of visual storytelling, music and voice interactions, the app has more than 400 highlights to show and over 1000 world facts to tell, all of which will be tested with puzzles and challenges for kids aged 4 to 10.

The interactive globe is an Amazon's choice product for kids educational globes and is rated 4.5 stars out of 5 based on over 9,700 ratings. Don't miss out on this great Black Friday augmented reality globe deal!

Orboot Earth by PlayShifu: was $ Orboot Earth by PlayShifu: was $ 54.99, now $38.19 at Amazon This 30% off Black Friday augmented reality globe deal saves you $16.80 off this interactive augmented reality globe for kids.

New facts and interactive puzzles can be found by focusing the camera of a smartphone or tablet onto the region of the globe you’re interested in. This will unlock a bevy of new information across six categories: animals, cultures, monuments, inventions, maps and cuisines of the world.

Each region has its own individual augmented reality animals, monuments, inventions, and foods — from elephants to the Eiffel Tower to the tastiest looking sushi — all of which will help kids to learn as they explore. This will help to build your kids' understanding of geography, environmental science, general knowledge and knowledge of other cultures.

Challenges and clever mysteries will test kids on what they’ve learned, and completing them earns them coins that they can collect across their adventures.

If all that wasn’t exciting enough, the globe also comes with a mini-passport, stamp and stickers, so your child can record their journey from the very beginning.

User reviews have highlighted the usefulness of the globe for children of all ages — while younger ones may be content to look around for interesting animals and monuments, older children will be engrossed by the stories of rich ecosystems and human inventions.

The ten-inch globe comes accompanied with the app, a sticker book, passport, stamp and help guide. At 30% off, it's a steal for the hours of entertainment and education it will bring, so make sure you grab it for any young globe-trotter in your life before it sells out.

