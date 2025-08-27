Heartbreaking image shows a sloth clinging to a barbed wire fence because it was the closest thing resembling a tree

News
By published

French photographer Emmanuel Tardy's image of a sloth clinging to a post in Costa Rica is one of the images from the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year award.

Sloth clinging to post of a barbed wire fence.
The sloth was spotted crossing a road in Costa Rica's Alajuela Province, where habitat fragmentation means they have to spend more time on the ground to get to the next tree. (Image credit: Emmanuel Tardy/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

A heartbreaking photo showing a sloth clinging tightly to a barbed wire fence after crossing a road in Costa Rica is one of the winning/shortlisted images included in a sneak peek of the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

The brown-throated three-toed sloth (Bradypus variegatus) was spotted by French photographer Emmanuel Tardy in the rural district of El Tanque, in the Alajuela Province. Traffic along the road had slowed as the sloth crossed and made a beeline for the fence post — the closest thing resembling a tree, according to a statement from U.K.'s Natural History Museum (NHM) in London, which hosts the competition every year.

Tardy waited for crowds to disperse before taking the photograph, which is titled "No Place Like Home." The image highlights the problems facing sloths in Costa Rica, where habitat fragmentation is forcing the creatures to spend more time on the ground as they move between trees, according to a statement from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year organizers emailed to Live Science. The country's government is now working with nongovernmental organizations to introduce wildlife corridors to help connect them with their forest homes.

The sloth image was released alongside 15 other sneak peek images from 2025's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. Over 60,000 images were entered this year — the highest number of entries ever received.

A total of 100 winners will be selected by a panel of judges and revealed on Oct. 14.

Other sneak peek images include a standoff between a cobra and a lion in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. Photographer Gabriella Comi, from Italy, captured this image, dubbed "Wake-up Call," after her guide spotted the snake slithering toward a pair of sleeping lions. A female in the pair awoke abruptly and came face-to-face with the snake, according to the NHM statement.

Related: Rocket-like jellyfish, regal Komodo dragon and harrowing whale rescue — see the stunning Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 finalists

Female lioness comes face-to-face with a cobra on rocky terrain.

Gabriella Comi's image "Wake up Call" shows a lion coming face-to-face with a cobra. (Image credit: © Gabriella Comi/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

In another newly-released image, titled "Nature Reclaims Its Space," Indian photographer Sitaram Raul captured fruit bats leaving their roosts inside a historical monument in Banda, Maharashtra. He worked in darkness, relying on the camera flash to capture the mass exodus, and said that the bats were "randomly pooping on me and the camera," according to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year statement.

6 bats fly out from a dark ceiling heading towards the camera lens with open wings.

Sitaram Raul's image "Nature Reclaims Its Space" shows fruit bats leaving their roosts in Maharashtra. (Image credit: © Sitaram Raul/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Other photos include a huge mass of jellyfish off California, emperor penguins (Aptenodytes forsteri) walking at the edge of an ice shelf and an elephant navigating a "Toxic Tip" in Sri Lanka.

Image 1 of 3
A swarm of jellyfish.
"Jelly Smack Summer" by Ralph Pace shows a swarm of jellyfish in Monterey Bay, California. (Image credit: © Ralph Pace/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

"As an advocate for the power of photography, there is nothing more rewarding or moving than seeing our relationship to the natural world, in all its complexity and splendour," Kathy Moran, chair of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year jury, said in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year statement.

You can see the rest of the first look images below.

Long-nose gars in a crystal clear Florida river.

"Fragile River of Life" by Isaac Szabo shows a female longnose gar in Columbia County, Florida, surrounded by males during mating season. (Image credit: © Isaac Szabo/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Macrophotograph showing a hard-working potter wasp mid-flight with caterpillar prey for its young.

"Special Delivery" by Bidyut Kalita captures a potter wasp building a mud chamber on a picture frame in Assam, India. (Image credit: © Bidyut Kalita/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Clouds reflected in salt ponds that span San Francisco Bay.

"Clouds of Gold" by Jassen Todorov shows clouds reflected in salt ponds in San Francisco Bay. (Image credit: © Jassen Todorov/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Alien-like slime moulds on a fallen tree.

"Slime Family Portrait" by Kutub Uddin captures the reproductive parts of slime moulds on a fallen tree in England. (Image credit: © Kutub Uddin/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

A red deer stag as it gives a mighty bellow during the autumn rut in Bradgate Park, UK.

"Rutting Call" by Jamie Smart captures a red deer stag bellowing during an autumn rut in England. (Image credit: © Jamie Smart/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Amber eyes of a male coyote within the black-tipped tail of a female.

"A Tale of Two Coyotes" by Parham Pourahmad captures a pair of coyotes in Bernal Heights Park, California. (Image credit: © Parham Pourahmad/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

A group of cheetahs after they&amp;rsquo;ve caught a Gu&amp;#776;nther&amp;rsquo;s dik-dik in Samburu National Reserve, Kenya.

"Deadly Lessons" by Marina Cano shows three young cheetahs after catching a Günther’s dik-dik in Samburu National Reserve, Kenya. (Image credit: © Marina Cano/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

A brown bear strolling along the shore of Kurile Lake as the Iliinsky volcano emerged from the clouds.

"Essence of Kamchatka" by Kesshav Vikram shows a solitary bear strolling along the shore with the Iliinsky volcano, in Russia's Far East, in the background. (Image credit: © Kesshav Vikram/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

A greater flamingo in the act of scratching its head with one of its unmistakably long legs.

"Pink Pose" by Leana Kuster captures a flamingo in France scratching its head. (Image credit: © Leana Kuster/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

A pack of wolves on a white coat of snow.

"Inside the Pack" by Amit Eshel captures a pack of snow-white Arctic wolves in Nunavut, Canada. (Image credit: © Amit Eshel/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
Disclaimer

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, Londo

Hannah Osborne
Hannah Osborne
Editor

Hannah Osborne is the planet Earth and animals editor at Live Science. Prior to Live Science, she worked for several years at Newsweek as the science editor. Before this she was science editor at International Business Times U.K. Hannah holds a master's in journalism from Goldsmith's, University of London.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.