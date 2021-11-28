Take 60% off these best-selling binoculars for Cyber Monday

These Adasion 12x42 binoculars are a great set of lightweight, waterproof binoculars for beginners or intermediate users. Their compact size means they won't take up much space in your bag, and they're likely to fit in the glove compartment of your car, so you can be ready for bird-watching and wildlife-viewing on the go.

Adasion's 12x42 binoculars usually retail for $149.00 but are on sale right now at Amazon for $55.89 with a special extra 20%-off coupon. One of the reasons we really like these binoculars is because they're one of the lightest weight versions on the market, at only 1.2 lbs. Even if you already have a set of bigger, more powerful binos, consider getting these as your backup for those times when your birding buddy or travel companion inevitably forgets theirs.

These Adasion 12x42 binoculars provide 12x magnification, which is more than many comparable binoculars at this price. This package come with lens covers, a neck strap and a soft case, so they're ready for use right out of the box. They also come with a very cool smartphone adaptor so you can easily snap photos or video of your view.

now $55.89 at Amazon Adasion 12x42 binoculars: $was 149.00, now $55.89 at Amazon

Find the best price on these best-selling binoculars at Amazon. Weighing just more than a pound, these waterproof binoculars provide 12x magnification. They come with lens covers, a neck strap, a soft case and a smartphone adaptor. These binoculars are the perfect choice for anyone interested in outdoor bird watching or wildlife viewing.

The Adasion 12x42 binoculars provide 12x powerful magnification and a 42 mm large objective lens. Lens size determines the amount of light let in. In low-light settings, you might want binoculars with lenses that are larger than 42 mm, but for most wildlife viewing during the day, these binoculars should do the trick at 42 mm.

Thanks to the 12x magnification, these Adasion binoculars sport a 367-foot field of view. The FOV indicates how wide an image can be seen through a binoculars lens at a 1,000-yard distance. So, with these binoculars you'll be able to see a 367-foot wide view 1,000 yards away, which is a wider view than many comparable binoculars at this price.

Another great feature of these binoculars is that they're rubber coated and waterproof, making them a great choice for use outdoors in all weather. All in all, the features packed in this set of binoculars make the Adasion 12x42 binoculars the perfect choice for beginning or intermediate users. They're also perfect for more experienced users as a backup pair, and would be a great choice for backpackers and travelers thanks to their super lightweight and compact design. And at this price, you really can't afford to pass up this deal!

If you're still unsure if these are the right binoculars for you, check out Live Science's list of the best binoculars for kids as well as our best Cyber Monday binoculars deals in 2021.