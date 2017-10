10 Halloween Horrors Come to Life

Lycanthropy, or people transforming into werewolves, is a common staple of horror movies (and music videos, thanks to Michael Jackson's "Thriller"). Most people know this transformation is fantastical, but that's not the case for people with clinical lycanthropy, a delusional condition that leads the patient to believe that it is happening for real.Since 1850, there have been 13 reported cases of lycanthropy in human patients, according to a 2014 research article in the journal History of Psychiatry . The condition usually occurs in people diagnosed with schizophrenia, psychotic depression or bipolar disorder, according to the study.The first case, from 1852, documents how a man in France was convinced he had become a wolf. To prove his case, the man "parted his lips with his fingers to show his alleged wolf's teeth, and complained that he had cloven feet and a body covered with long hair. He said that he only wanted to eat raw meat, but when it was given to him, he refused it because it was not rotten enough," Live Science previously reported