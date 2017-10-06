Recipe for a Replicant: 5 Steps to Building a Blade Runner-Style Robot

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 6. The sci-fi thriller will serve as a distant sequel to the original "Blade Runner" film from 1982, in which a faction of advanced humanoid robots become murderous in their quest to increase their artificially-shortened life spans.

The robots, called replicants, are nearly indistinguishable from humans in every way except for their emotions. They're so similar that it takes special police officers called Blade Runners, played by Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, to administer a fictional Voight-Kampff test — not unlike a lie detector test for emotional responses — in order to tell them apart from real humans.

As real-world robotics becomes more and more advanced by the day, one might wonder how far off we really are from creating truly life-like, autonomous replicants. In order to do so, we'll need to sort out a few key aspects of robotics and artificial intelligence. Here's what we'd need to build a Blade Runner-like replicant.