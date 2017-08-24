Egyptian oasis

Credit: Egypt Ministry of Antiquities

A series of Egyptian tombs dating back about 2,000 years, to the time when the Romans controlled Egypt, have been discovered at Bir esh-Shaghala in the Dakhla Oasis in Egypt, the Egyptian antiquities ministry announced. Five of the tombs were discovered recently, while eight others were found within the past six excavation seasons.

Tomb construction

Credit: Egypt Ministry of Antiquities

Some of the tombs were constructed using vaulted roofs.

Dakhla Oasis

Credit: Google Earth

Located in Egypt's western desert, about 217 miles (350 kilometers) to the west of Luxor, the Dakhla Oasis holds a vast amount of archaeological remains that date from prehistoric to modern times. During the time that the Romans controlled Egypt, a number of settlements flourished in the oasis.

Massive tombs

Credit: Egypt Ministry of Antiquities

A view inside the entranceway of one of the larger tombs.

Giant jars

Credit: Egypt Ministry of Antiquities

A number of large jars were found in the newly discovered tombs. They may have held wine or olive oil as goods for the afterlife, but chemical tests of the jars' contents would need to be done to prove this.

Mummy mask

Credit: Egypt Ministry of Antiquities

Masks gilded with gold and worn by Egyptian mummies were found in some of the tombs. A fine example of one such mask is shown here.

Ancient pottery

Credit: Egypt Ministry of Antiquities

A piece of pottery with ancient Egyptian writing on it. The text has not yet been deciphered.

Impressive discovery

Credit: Egypt Ministry of Antiquities

Five of the tombs were discovered very recently, while eight others were found in the oasis within the last six excavation seasons. Some of the tomb remains are massive in size.

Vaulted roof

Credit: Egypt Ministry of Antiquities

A view from inside a vaulted roof tomb. The hole was likely created by tomb robbers at some point in time.