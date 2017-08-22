Diving with the eclipse

Credit: Dustin Snipes/Red Bull Content Pool

On Aug. 21, four cliff divers dove into a water tank in McMinnville, Oregon, during the solar eclipse. [Cliff Divers Plunge into Oregon Water Tank During Total Solar Eclipse]

The way up

Credit: Dustin Snipes/Red Bull Content Pool

The divers prepared for their descent in the exact conditions they'd hoped for: clear skies.

Eclipsing the eclipse

Credit: Dustin Snipes/Red Bull Content Pool

Helena Merten from Australia can be seen diving here during the partial eclipse.

Pushing the moon

Credit: Dustin Snipes/Red Bull Content Pool

Each diver performed a different dive to show a variety of shapes and elements of the sport, one of Merten's fellow divers Dave Colturi told Live Science.

Leap of faith

Credit: Dustin Snipes/Red Bull Content Pool

The platform was 65.5 feet (20 meters) above the 30,000-gallon (114,000 liters) tank. Ordinarily, cliff divers descend into open water, so positioning themselves to land in a relatively small, shallow tank was a challenge.

Plunging pike

Credit: Dustin Snipes/Red Bull Content Pool

David Colturi from the United States, seen here, told Live Science the experience of diving during the eclipse was "surreal and magical."

Under the covered sun

Credit: Dustin Snipes/Red Bull Content Pool

Orlando Duque from Columbia, depicted here, demonstrates the freedom of cliff diving. Using no equipment, cliff divers pack their athleticism and creativity into the 3 minutes of their descents.

Total eclipse

Credit: Dustin Snipes/Red Bull Content Pool

The total solar eclipse lasted for only 55 seconds before 10:30 a.m. PDT in McMinnville, Oregon. There was just enough time for each diver to perform one dive while the sun was completely obscured. "Having one shot at this dive made it that much more exciting," Duque said in a statement.

Midday darkness

Credit: Dustin Snipes/Red Bull Content Pool

The divers, accustomed to diving in daylight, had to sustain their focus in the darkness, which was punctuated by the photographer's flashing lights.

Spectacle in the sky

Credit: Dustin Snipes/Red Bull Content Pool

Sports photographer Dustin Snipes used high-optical-quality front-surface mirrors to capture the fleeting dives.

Otherworldly silhouette

Credit: Dustin Snipes/Red Bull Content Pool

A shot like this helps nondivers understand Colturi's take on cliff diving. "It's a liberating and almost existential experience," he said. [Cliff Divers Plunge into Oregon Water Tank During Total Solar Eclipse]