Primeval underwater forest

Credit: Ben Raines

Deep underwater off the coast of Alabama lies a primeval underwater forest that has lain untouched for millennia

Middle of nowhere

The forest lies in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico, far from any topographic features associated with reefs. But when scuba diver shop owner Chas Broughton dove beneath the waves, he saw an underwater world teeming with sea life.

Fish gathering

Credit: Ben Raines

A giant stump in the Underwater Forest is about the size of a VW bug.

School's in

Credit: Ben Raines

A school of cigar minnows feed in the rich waters above the Underwater Forest, part of a rich ecosystem centered over the ancient cypress trees.

Carpet of sea anemones

Credit: Ben Raines

A carpet of sea anemones cover a decaying stump in the Underwater Forest. The longer a piece of wood has been exposed, the more creatures inhabit it, from crabs to shrimp to octopuses. Storms constantly expose new parts of the forest.

Schooling fish

Credit: Ben Raines

A school of tomtates, or ruby-red lips, school over the Underwater Forest. The fish earned the nickname from the scarlet skin inside their mouths.

Cigar minnows

Credit: Ben Raines

Underwater world

Credit: Ben Raines

Stumps rise among logs and branches that once were lying on the forest floor. Around the stumps, you can make out the remnants of the cypress knees that help keep these trees upright in the great Southern swamps.

Ancient riverbed

Credit: Ben Raines

A ledge outlines the edge of an ancient river that once wove through this ancient forest.

Mississippi Delta

Credit: Ben Raines

Cypress trees in a modern swamp in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

Hurricane

Before landfall, Hurricane Ivan raged through the Gulf as a Category 5 hurricane. A series of government data buoys in the Gulf recorded 98-foot tall waves before they were torn from their moorings. The waves were the largest ever measured.

Bright red fish

Credit: Ben Raines

Three flame cardinal fish hover close to the reef. Usually nocturnal, the fish are often seen in caves and dark places. They inhabit the nooks and crannies of the forest.

Sea life abounds

Credit: Ben Raines

An endangered Kemp's Ridley turtle makes a living rummaging for food in the Underwater Forest. Remoras, or suckerfish, hitch a ride by sticking to the turtles back with a suction pad on the top of their heads.

World of life

Credit: Ben Raines

A large school of vermillion snapper swarm over a stump that has been colonized by sponges in the Underwater Forest.

Exploring the forest

Credit: Ben Raines

Dr. Martin Becker, a paleontologist from William Paterson University in New Jersey, studies the Underwater Forest.

Too close for comfort

Credit: Ben Raines

Filmmaker Ben Raines has a close call with a small but inquisitive sandbar shark while filming in the Underwater Forest.

Ancient fossils

Credit: Ben Raines

Fossilized sharks' teeth can be found by the hundreds in certain rivers in central Alabama, a hundred miles inland. The teeth were left behind from an era 100 million years ago, when a giant and ancient sea covered much of the United States.

Shark teeth

Credit: Ben Raines

Ancient ice age

Credit: Ben Raines

The Underwater Forest dates to an ice age 60,000 years ago, when much of the water on Earth was frozen in glaciers. Here, a glacier in modern times.

Shoreline changes

Credit: Deep Time Maps

This image shows the Gulf shoreline during an ice age 60,000 years ago. You can see the ancient shoreline, the modern shoreline, and the spot where the forest was found.

Underwater forest

Credit: Deep Time Maps

Studying the forest

Credit: Ben Raines

Dr. Kristine DeLong, a paleoclimatologist at Louisiana State University, swims over the Underwater Forest for the first time.

Taking samples

Credit: Ben Raines

Dr. Kristine DeLong, a paleoclimatologist from Louisiana State University, drills a coring machine into a stump to extract a sample of growth rings inside the tree.

Fresh wood

Credit: Ben Raines

Fresh grain inside a piece of the Underwater Forest shows how well the wood is preserved. This wood is 60,000 years old.

Studying the forest

Credit: Ben Raines

Red snapper watch as Dave Carlton, a member of the Underwater Forest dive crew, cuts a small alder stump with a bow saw.

Pristine condition

Credit: Ben Raines

This piece of wood sports a gallery carved by a beetle 60,000 years ago. Look closely and you can see the bark is still present on this piece of cypress.

Perfectly preserved

Credit: Ben Raines

The tight grain of this piece of cypress shows that the tree grew in a colder, harsher world than the one we know today.

Huge stump

Credit: Ben Raines

Divers float a log from the Underwater Forest to the surface for examination by scientists.

Analyzing tree rings

Credit: Ben Raines

Dr. Grant Harley, a dendrochronologist at the University of Southern Mississippi, seals samples from the Underwater Forest in a fume hood to dry them out slowly. He dried them for a month to ensure the pieces did not crack.

Fresh wood

Credit: Ben Raines

Cut with a band saw, wood from the Underwater Forest released a fresh resin smell when cut, and remants of sap leaked out, sap that was created 60,000 years ago.

Wood samples

Vibracore machine

Credit: Ben Raines

A team from Lousiana State University lower a vibracore machine into the Gulf to capture ancient sediments. The results showed that this forest resembled a North Carolina forest of today, rather than a Gulf Coast forest. In essence, it was a forest designed for a colder climate.

Sediment cores

Credit: Ben Raines

Sediment cores from the Underwater Forest showed that this forest resembled a North Carolina forest of today, rather than a Gulf Coast forest. In essence, it was a forest designed for a colder climate.

Swimming through

Credit: Ben Raines

A triggerfish, stage right, eyes a group of juvenile blue and yellow cocoa damselfish. Also known as beau gregories, the small fish transform to a cocoa color when adults.

Knees of the cypress

Credit: Ben Raines

Cypress knees are believed the help the trees stay upright in the soupy mud at the bottom of the great Southern swamps.

Barren landscape

Credit: Ben Raines

Most of the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico is a barren desert, inhabited by starfish and jellyfish and little else.

Sole sealife

Credit: Ben Raines

Massive stumps

Credit: Ben Raines

Stumps the size of garbage cans and a log as big around as a telephone pole in this tableau of life on the living reef that the ancient forest has become.

Hurricane Ivan

Credit: Ben Raines

Hurricane Ivan, seen here as it came ashore, passed right over the spot where the Underwater Forest was discovered.