Deep underwater off the coast of Alabama lies a primeval underwater forest that has lain untouched for millennia
The forest lies in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico, far from any topographic features associated with reefs. But when scuba diver shop owner Chas Broughton dove beneath the waves, he saw an underwater world teeming with sea life.
A giant stump in the Underwater Forest is about the size of a VW bug.
A school of cigar minnows feed in the rich waters above the Underwater Forest, part of a rich ecosystem centered over the ancient cypress trees.
A carpet of sea anemones cover a decaying stump in the Underwater Forest. The longer a piece of wood has been exposed, the more creatures inhabit it, from crabs to shrimp to octopuses. Storms constantly expose new parts of the forest.
A school of tomtates, or ruby-red lips, school over the Underwater Forest. The fish earned the nickname from the scarlet skin inside their mouths.
Stumps rise among logs and branches that once were lying on the forest floor. Around the stumps, you can make out the remnants of the cypress knees that help keep these trees upright in the great Southern swamps.
A ledge outlines the edge of an ancient river that once wove through this ancient forest.
Cypress trees in a modern swamp in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.
Before landfall, Hurricane Ivan raged through the Gulf as a Category 5 hurricane. A series of government data buoys in the Gulf recorded 98-foot tall waves before they were torn from their moorings. The waves were the largest ever measured.
Three flame cardinal fish hover close to the reef. Usually nocturnal, the fish are often seen in caves and dark places. They inhabit the nooks and crannies of the forest.
An endangered Kemp's Ridley turtle makes a living rummaging for food in the Underwater Forest. Remoras, or suckerfish, hitch a ride by sticking to the turtles back with a suction pad on the top of their heads.
A large school of vermillion snapper swarm over a stump that has been colonized by sponges in the Underwater Forest.
Dr. Martin Becker, a paleontologist from William Paterson University in New Jersey, studies the Underwater Forest.
Filmmaker Ben Raines has a close call with a small but inquisitive sandbar shark while filming in the Underwater Forest.
Fossilized sharks' teeth can be found by the hundreds in certain rivers in central Alabama, a hundred miles inland. The teeth were left behind from an era 100 million years ago, when a giant and ancient sea covered much of the United States.
The Underwater Forest dates to an ice age 60,000 years ago, when much of the water on Earth was frozen in glaciers. Here, a glacier in modern times.
This image shows the Gulf shoreline during an ice age 60,000 years ago. You can see the ancient shoreline, the modern shoreline, and the spot where the forest was found.
Dr. Kristine DeLong, a paleoclimatologist at Louisiana State University, swims over the Underwater Forest for the first time.
Dr. Kristine DeLong, a paleoclimatologist from Louisiana State University, drills a coring machine into a stump to extract a sample of growth rings inside the tree.
Fresh grain inside a piece of the Underwater Forest shows how well the wood is preserved. This wood is 60,000 years old.
Red snapper watch as Dave Carlton, a member of the Underwater Forest dive crew, cuts a small alder stump with a bow saw.
This piece of wood sports a gallery carved by a beetle 60,000 years ago. Look closely and you can see the bark is still present on this piece of cypress.
The tight grain of this piece of cypress shows that the tree grew in a colder, harsher world than the one we know today.
Divers float a log from the Underwater Forest to the surface for examination by scientists.
Dr. Grant Harley, a dendrochronologist at the University of Southern Mississippi, seals samples from the Underwater Forest in a fume hood to dry them out slowly. He dried them for a month to ensure the pieces did not crack.
Cut with a band saw, wood from the Underwater Forest released a fresh resin smell when cut, and remants of sap leaked out, sap that was created 60,000 years ago.
A team from Lousiana State University lower a vibracore machine into the Gulf to capture ancient sediments. The results showed that this forest resembled a North Carolina forest of today, rather than a Gulf Coast forest. In essence, it was a forest designed for a colder climate.
Sediment cores from the Underwater Forest showed that this forest resembled a North Carolina forest of today, rather than a Gulf Coast forest. In essence, it was a forest designed for a colder climate.
A triggerfish, stage right, eyes a group of juvenile blue and yellow cocoa damselfish. Also known as beau gregories, the small fish transform to a cocoa color when adults.
Cypress knees are believed the help the trees stay upright in the soupy mud at the bottom of the great Southern swamps.
Most of the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico is a barren desert, inhabited by starfish and jellyfish and little else.
Stumps the size of garbage cans and a log as big around as a telephone pole in this tableau of life on the living reef that the ancient forest has become.
Hurricane Ivan, seen here as it came ashore, passed right over the spot where the Underwater Forest was discovered.