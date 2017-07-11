In the Natural History Museum in London, approximately 10 million specimens make up their collection of Coleoptera — the taxonomic order that includes all beetle species.

About 2,000 to 3,000 new specimens are added each year, and the collection spans over three centuries, with 195,000 species represented. Many of the individual specimens in the collection date to the 19th century, and were used to describe and name their species.

This unidentified specimen was collected in Tanzania, in Udzungwa Mountains National Park.