Beetle-mania

Credit: Lucia Chmurova/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2

In the Natural History Museum in London, approximately 10 million specimens make up their collection of Coleoptera — the taxonomic order that includes all beetle species.

About 2,000 to 3,000 new specimens are added each year, and the collection spans over three centuries, with 195,000 species represented. Many of the individual specimens in the collection date to the 19th century, and were used to describe and name their species.

This unidentified specimen was collected in Tanzania, in Udzungwa Mountains National Park.

Thanatophilus micans

Credit: Luxmmi Varathan & Craig Perl/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2

Thanatophilus micans beetles are commonly known as carrion beetles. They were first described by the Danish zoologist Johann Christian Fabricius in 1794.

Crosita clementzae

Credit: Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Crosita clementzae, a species of leaf beetle, is native to the Altai Mountains in Mongolia. This specimen was found in the Takhin-Shara-Nuru mountain range, about five kilometers south of Tsargin. The species was described by Russian entomologist Georgij Georgiewitsch Jacobson, in 1899.

Anisorrhina laeviplaga

Credit: Lucia Chmurova/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

A species of scarab beetle, Anisorrhina laeviplaga was described in 1877 by the French entomologist Achille Marie Jacques Raffray. This specimen was collected in the Nguru Mountains.

Dermorhytis fortunei

Credit: Keita Matsumoto/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

This specimen of the beetle species Dermorhytis fortunei is a syntype — one of a set of individuals used by scientists to describe and name a new species. The species was described in 1861 by the British entomologist Joseph Sugar Baly.

Erotylidae

Credit: Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Beetles in the Erotylidae family are also known as pleasing fungus beetles, according to the insect-identifying website Bug Guide. The name derives from the Greek word "erotilos," which means "sweetheart" or "darling."

Erotylidae includes approximately 3,500 species in 260 genera, distributed around the world.

This specimen was collected in Morona-Santiago in Ecuador, at an elevation of 3,609 feet (1,100 meters).

Chrysolina coerulans bella

Credit: Keita Matsumoto/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Collected in China, this syntype represents Chrysolina coerulans bella, a species originally called Chrysomela bella. It was described in 1890 by entomologist Martin Jacoby, who also collected this individual in 1909.

Cheirolasia burkei

Credit: Lucia Chmurova/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Cheirolasia burkei belongs to a group known as flower beetles, in the scarab beetle family. The species was described by English entomologist John Obadiah Westwood, in 1843.

This specimen was collected in 2012 in Tanzania, in the Nguru Mountains, but it can also be found in Congo, Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana and Kenya, according to the Catalogue of Life: 2011 Annual Checklist.

Aprophata eximia

Credit: Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Discovered by the English entomologist Edward Newman in 1842, Aprophata eximia lives in the Philippines. This is a type specimen, which means that the species name and description were based upon this individual.

Cheirotonus parryi

Credit: Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Cheirotonus parryi is a type of scarab beetle found in Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and India. Beetles in this genus are also called long-arm beetles, because of their oversized front limbs.

Docemina crassipes

Docemina crassipes

Credit: Harry Taylor/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Charles Darwin collected this syntype male specimen of Docemina crassipes in Tierra del Fuego, an archipelago at the southernmost tip of South America, during his voyage onboard the H.M.S. Beagle (1832 to 1836). The species was described in 1918 by the English entomologist George Charles Champion, in the journal Annals and Magazine of Natural History.

Eudicella

Credit: Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Eudicella, a genus in the scarab beetle family, is part of a group known as flower beetles. This specimen was collected in what used to be known as the Gold Coast region of West Africa.

Neospades cruciatus

Credit: Keita Matsumoto/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

This Australian beetle species was described by the Danish zoologist Johan Christian Fabricius in 1775, and was named Buprestis cruciata, but it is currently known as Neospades cruciatus in the Buprestidae family of metallic, wood-boring beetles.

This specimen is a holotype — a single specimen forming the basis for a species name Natural History Museum's historical Sir Joseph Banks entomological collection. This 300-year-old collection includes approximately 4,000 insects, among which are butterflies, flies, bugs, beetles and moths.

Unidentified Bolivian Cerambycidae

Credit: Kiran Lyn/Noah Baker/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2

This unidentified species belongs to the beetle family Cerambycidae, also commonly known as longhorns, longicorns, capricorns, round-headed borers, timber beetles and sawyer beetles, according to the insect identification website Bug Guide.

It was collected in 2004 by British entomologist Max Barclay, curator and collections manager of Coleoptera and Hemiptera at the Natural History Museum in London. Barclay found the specimen in Bolivia, in Amboro National Park, at an elevation of around 3,281 feet (1,000 meters).

Neptunides polychrous marginipennis

Credit: Lucia Chmurova/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Neptunides polychrous marginipennis is a flower beetle — a colorful flower-feeding group within the scarab beetle family — that is distributed across eastern Africa. This individual originated in Tanzania, in the Udzungwa Mountains, and the species was described in 1904 by Austrian entomologist Josef Moser.

Oxysternon conspicillatum

Credit: Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Beetles in the Oxysternon genus, which contains around 11 species, are typically green and very shiny. The neotropical species Oxysternon conspicillatum was described in 1804 by the German entomologist Friedrich Weber, and is found in Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia and Panama.

Pseudotorynorrhina fortunei

Credit: Keita Matsumoto/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The beetle species Pseudotorynorrhina fortunei is a type of scarab beetle found in Vietnam. It is in the subfamily Cetoniinae, also known as fruit and flower chafers, according to the insect identifying website Bug Guide.

English entomologist Edward Saunders described the species in 1852.

Taeniotes orbignyi

Credit: Kiran Lyn/Noah Baker/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2

Described in 1844 by the French entomologist Félix Édouard Guérin-Méneville, Taeniotes orbignyi belongs to a genus of longhorn beetles. This individual was collected in 2004 by British entomologist Max Barclay, curator and collections manager of Coleoptera and Hemiptera at the Natural History Museum in London. Barclay found the specimen in Bolivia's Amboro National Park, at an elevation of 3,281 feet (1,000 meters).

Pterodunga mirabilis

Credit: Keita Matsumoto/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Colorful Pterodunga mirabilis was discovered in Queensland, Australia in 2000 by Italian entomologist Mauro Daccordi. It is a type of leaf beetle in the subfamily Chrysomelinae, which includes about 2,000 species distributed around the world.

Rhamphorrhina bertolonii

Credit: Lucia Chmurova/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

This Rhamphorrhina bertolonii specimen was collected in Tanzania's Nguru Mountains. The species was described in 1879 by the English entomologist William John Lucas.

Scaphidomorphus bosci

Credit: Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2

Scaphidomorphus bosci belongs to the beetle family Erotylidae, also known as pleasing fungus beetles. This specimen was collected in Bolivia, and the species was described in 1871 by the English entomologist Frederick William Hope.

Scarabaeidae

Credit: Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2

Beetles in the Scarabeidae family are known as scarab beetles, a group that includes approximately 30,000 species distributed around the world.

Scarab beetles have stout bodies, and many species also have powerful front legs that they use for digging. This unidentified species was collected in Colombia.

Thanatophilus lapponicus

Credit: Luxmmi Varathan & Craig Perl/Natural History Museum London/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2

Thanatophilus lapponicus is also known as the northern carrion beetle. This species was described in 1793 by the German naturalist and entomologist Johann Friedrich Wilhelm Herbst.