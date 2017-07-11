Beetle-mania
In the Natural History Museum in London, approximately 10 million specimens make up their collection of Coleoptera — the taxonomic order that includes all beetle species.
About 2,000 to 3,000 new specimens are added each year, and the collection spans over three centuries, with 195,000 species represented. Many of the individual specimens in the collection date to the 19th century, and were used to describe and name their species.
This unidentified specimen was collected in Tanzania, in Udzungwa Mountains National Park.
Thanatophilus micans
Thanatophilus micans beetles are commonly known as carrion beetles. They were first described by the Danish zoologist Johann Christian Fabricius in 1794.
Crosita clementzae
Anisorrhina laeviplaga
Dermorhytis fortunei
This specimen of the beetle species Dermorhytis fortunei is a syntype — one of a set of individuals used by scientists to describe and name a new species. The species was described in 1861 by the British entomologist Joseph Sugar Baly.
Erotylidae
Beetles in the Erotylidae family are also known as pleasing fungus beetles, according to the insect-identifying website Bug Guide. The name derives from the Greek word "erotilos," which means "sweetheart" or "darling."
Erotylidae includes approximately 3,500 species in 260 genera, distributed around the world.
This specimen was collected in Morona-Santiago in Ecuador, at an elevation of 3,609 feet (1,100 meters).
Chrysolina coerulans bella
Cheirolasia burkei
Cheirolasia burkei belongs to a group known as flower beetles, in the scarab beetle family. The species was described by English entomologist John Obadiah Westwood, in 1843.
This specimen was collected in 2012 in Tanzania, in the Nguru Mountains, but it can also be found in Congo, Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana and Kenya, according to the Catalogue of Life: 2011 Annual Checklist.
Aprophata eximia
Cheirotonus parryi
Docemina crassipes
Charles Darwin collected this syntype male specimen of Docemina crassipes in Tierra del Fuego, an archipelago at the southernmost tip of South America, during his voyage onboard the H.M.S. Beagle (1832 to 1836). The species was described in 1918 by the English entomologist George Charles Champion, in the journal Annals and Magazine of Natural History.
Eudicella
Neospades cruciatus
This Australian beetle species was described by the Danish zoologist Johan Christian Fabricius in 1775, and was named Buprestis cruciata, but it is currently known as Neospades cruciatus in the Buprestidae family of metallic, wood-boring beetles.
This specimen is a holotype — a single specimen forming the basis for a species name Natural History Museum's historical Sir Joseph Banks entomological collection. This 300-year-old collection includes approximately 4,000 insects, among which are butterflies, flies, bugs, beetles and moths.
Unidentified Bolivian Cerambycidae
This unidentified species belongs to the beetle family Cerambycidae, also commonly known as longhorns, longicorns, capricorns, round-headed borers, timber beetles and sawyer beetles, according to the insect identification website Bug Guide.
It was collected in 2004 by British entomologist Max Barclay, curator and collections manager of Coleoptera and Hemiptera at the Natural History Museum in London. Barclay found the specimen in Bolivia, in Amboro National Park, at an elevation of around 3,281 feet (1,000 meters).
Neptunides polychrous marginipennis
Oxysternon conspicillatum
Pseudotorynorrhina fortunei
The beetle species Pseudotorynorrhina fortunei is a type of scarab beetle found in Vietnam. It is in the subfamily Cetoniinae, also known as fruit and flower chafers, according to the insect identifying website Bug Guide.
English entomologist Edward Saunders described the species in 1852.
Taeniotes orbignyi
Pterodunga mirabilis
Rhamphorrhina bertolonii
Scaphidomorphus bosci
Scarabaeidae
Beetles in the Scarabeidae family are known as scarab beetles, a group that includes approximately 30,000 species distributed around the world.
Scarab beetles have stout bodies, and many species also have powerful front legs that they use for digging. This unidentified species was collected in Colombia.