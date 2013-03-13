Images: Amazing Rhinoceros Beetles

Rhinoceros Beetle Diversity
Rhinoceros beetles show an amazing diversity in their horns, even within the same species (here, Trypoxlus dichotomus). Females lack horns, but males use them to fight each other.
Horned Beetle
A rhinoceros beetle shows off its antler-like horn.
Rhinoceros Beetle on a Leaf
A male rhinoceros beetle perches on a leaf.
Tree Beetles
Rhinoceros beetles gather on a tree. Males defend sap sites from other males, hoping to mate with females attracted by the sap.
Rhino Beetle Battle
Two male rhinoceros beetles lock horns in battle.
Wacky Horn
European rhinoceros beetle, called Oryctes nasicornis in the wild.
Rhinoceros Beetle
There are more than 300 species of rhinoceros beetles, representing a wide array of horn diversity.
Rhino Beetle Fight
Two rhinoceros beetles face off on a tree.
Child's Beetle
This image of a rhinoceros beetle in a child's hand illustrates the insects' size.
Male Rhino Beetle
A male rhinoceros beetle photographed in Ecuador.