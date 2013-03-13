Images: Amazing Rhinoceros Beetles

Rhinoceros Beetle Diversity

Rhinoceros beetles show an amazing diversity in their horns, even within the same species (here, Trypoxlus dichotomus). Females lack horns, but males use them to fight each other.

Horned Beetle

A rhinoceros beetle shows off its antler-like horn.

Rhinoceros Beetle on a Leaf

A male rhinoceros beetle perches on a leaf.

Tree Beetles

Rhinoceros beetles gather on a tree. Males defend sap sites from other males, hoping to mate with females attracted by the sap.

Rhino Beetle Battle

Two male rhinoceros beetles lock horns in battle.

Wacky Horn

European rhinoceros beetle, called Oryctes nasicornis in the wild.

Rhinoceros Beetle

There are more than 300 species of rhinoceros beetles, representing a wide array of horn diversity.

Rhino Beetle Fight

Two rhinoceros beetles face off on a tree.

Child's Beetle

This image of a rhinoceros beetle in a child's hand illustrates the insects' size.

Male Rhino Beetle

A male rhinoceros beetle photographed in Ecuador.