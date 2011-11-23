Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Japan

An earthquake has struck off the east coast of Honshu, Japan. The preliminary magnitude was 5.9, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No tsunami is expected to be produced by the temblor. Details from the USGS:

Date-Time:

Wednesday, November 23, 2011 at 19:24:32 UTC

Thursday, November 24, 2011 at 04:24:32 AM at epicenter

Location: 37.374°N, 141.510°E

Depth: 37.7 km (23.4 miles)

Distances from epicenter:

64 km (40 miles) ENE from Iwaki, Honshu, Japan

100 km (62 miles) ESE from Fukushima, Honshu, Japan

112 km (70 miles) SSE from Sendai, Honshu, Japan

246 km (153 miles) NE from TOKYO, Japan

This article will be updated if the event proves significant.