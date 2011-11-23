Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Japan

An earthquake has struck off the east coast of Honshu, Japan. The preliminary magnitude was 5.9, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No tsunami is expected to be produced by the temblor. Details from the USGS:
Date-Time:
Wednesday, November 23, 2011 at 19:24:32 UTC
Thursday, November 24, 2011 at 04:24:32 AM at epicenter
Location: 37.374°N, 141.510°E
Depth: 37.7 km (23.4 miles)
Distances from epicenter:
64 km (40 miles) ENE from Iwaki, Honshu, Japan
100 km (62 miles) ESE from Fukushima, Honshu, Japan
112 km (70 miles) SSE from Sendai, Honshu, Japan
246 km (153 miles) NE from TOKYO, Japan
This article will be updated if the event proves significant.