Earthquakes: Facts about why the Earth moves

One of the biggest risks during an earthquake is building collapse. Poorly built structures are at risk, but even well-built structures that are not designed to withstand earthquake shaking can be dangerous too. For example, bricks are generally sturdy, but buildings made of bricks are very prone to falling apart when they experience earthquake shaking. Reinforcing brick buildings with steel rods helps keep them from collapsing during earthquakes. Skyscrapers in quake-prone places, like Chile and Japan, are built to absorb energy. They have reinforced steel skeletons, which sway with a quake rather than collapsing, their foundations are often set on rubber pads, and they have liquid-filled "dampers" built into their structure that soften the impact of earthquake waves.

Some of these dampers are really big and impressive. Taipei 101, a 101-story skyscraper in Taiwan's capital city, is protected by a swaying, golden ball suspended within an upper floor that is 18 feet in diameter — as wide as a giraffe is tall. The skinniest skyscraper in the world, the Steinway Tower in New York City, has a mass damper in its frame that weighs 800 tons — about as heavy as four blue whales.



People in earthquake-prone areas also take precautions by hanging only light objects on walls and not placing shelves over places where people often sit or sleep. When an earthquake begins, experts recommend you "stop, drop, and cover." Stop where you are, and drop the floor so you don't get knocked down. Cover your head and neck with a free arm. If a desk or sturdy table is nearby, crawl underneath it. Otherwise, crawl next to an interior wall and remain crouched, protecting the middle of your body. Then, hold on until the shaking stops. Experts give this advice because falling debris and breaking window glass can be major causes of injuries in earthquakes.