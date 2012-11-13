Nor'easter Record Snowfall Seen from Space

Record snowfalls dumped by a nor'easter last week were seen from space by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Aqua satellite.

Adding insult to injury in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, the nor'easter broke snowfall records across the region, with the most snow in a November storm in Connecticut. In New York's Central Park, 4.7 inches (12 cm) blanketed boulders; and 6 inches (15 cm) fell in storm-battered Newark, N.J. The National Weather Service also reported wind gusts up to 65 mph (105 kph).

The image of the snowfall was taken on Nov. 9. The snow melted quickly in many places thanks to warmer temperatures that moved in after the storm.

Though there were no mandatory evacuations, government agencies were concerned about a repeat of storm surge flooding with the nor'easter. However, only minor coastal flooding was reported in New Jersey and Delaware, and 1.5 inches (4 cm) of rain fell along the New Jersey coast.

The lack of protective dunes and damage to sea walls following Hurricane Sandy has made coastal communities increasingly vulnerable to winter storms, even ones that don't approach Sandy's strength.

