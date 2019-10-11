Nobel Peace Prize: 1901-Present

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, speaks during mediating talks with a delegation of the Alliance of Freedom and Change, after ruling military council intervened the pro-democracy demonstrators that left more than 100 people dead, at the Ethiopian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, on June 7, 2019.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to the person "who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."

Here are the Nobel Peace Prize winners from 1901 to present:

2019: Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea," according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. When Olav Njølstad, secretary of the Nobel Committee, called Ali to tell him the news, the prime minster responded: "I was so humbled and thrilled when I just heard the news."

2018: Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad "for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict."

2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) "for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons."

2016: Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos "for his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end, a war that has cost the lives of at least 220,000 Colombians and displaced close to 6 million people," according to a statement by the Nobel Foundation.

2015: The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet for "its decisive contribution to the building of a pluralistic democracy in Tunisia in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution of 2011," according to the Swedish Academy.

2014: Kailash Satyarthi and Malala Yousafzay, "for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education."

2013: Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), "for its extensive efforts to eliminate chemical weapons."

2012: European Union, "for over six decades contributed to the advancement of peace and reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe."

2011: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Leymah Gbowee and Tawakkul Karman "for their non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women's rights to full participation in peace-building work."

2010: Liu Xiaobo, "for his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China."

2009: Barack H. Obama, "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

2008: Martti Ahtisaari, "for his important efforts, on several continents and over more than three decades, to resolve international conflicts."

2007: Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) , Albert Arnold (Al) Gore Jr., "for their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change."

2006: Muhammad Yunus, Grameen Bank, "for their efforts to create economic and social development from below."

2005: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) , Mohamed ElBaradei, "for their efforts to prevent nuclear energy from being used for military purposes and to ensure that nuclear energy for peaceful purposes is used in the safest possible way."

2004: Wangari Muta Maathai, "for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace."

2003: Shirin Ebadi, "for her efforts for democracy and human rights. She has focused especially on the struggle for the rights of women and children."

2002: Jimmy Carter, "for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

2001: United Nations (U.N.), Kofi Annan, "for their work for a better organized and more peaceful world."

2000: Kim Dae-jung, "for his work for democracy and human rights in South Korea and in East Asia in general, and for peace and reconciliation with North Korea in particular."

1999: Médecins Sans Frontières, "in recognition of the organization's pioneering humanitarian work on several continents."

1998: John Hume, David Trimble, "for their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland."

1997: International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL), Jody Williams, "for their work for the banning and clearing of anti-personnel mines."

1996: Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo, José Ramos-Horta, "for their work towards a just and peaceful solution to the conflict in East Timor."

1995: Joseph Rotblat, Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs, "for their efforts to diminish the part played by nuclear arms in international politics and, in the longer run, to eliminate such arms."

1994: Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres, Yitzhak Rabin, "for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East."

1993: Nelson Mandela, Frederik Willem de Klerk, "for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa."

1992: Rigoberta Menchú Tum, "in recognition of her work for social justice and ethno-cultural reconciliation based on respect for the rights of indigenous peoples."

1991: Aung San Suu Kyi, "for her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights."

1990: Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, "for his leading role in the peace process which today characterizes important parts of the international community."

1989: The 14th Dalai Lama (Tenzin Gyatso)

1988: United Nations Peacekeeping Forces

1987: Oscar Arias Sánchez, "for his work for peace in Central America, efforts which led to the accord signed in Guatemala on August 7 this year."

1986: Elie Wiesel

1985: International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War

1984: Desmond Mpilo Tutu

1983: Lech Walesa

1982: Alva Myrdal, Alfonso García Robles

1981: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

1980: Adolfo Pérez Esquivel

1979: Mother Teresa

1978: Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat, Menachem Begin

1977: Amnesty International

1976: Betty Williams, Mairead Corrigan

1975: Andrei Dmitrievich Sakharov

1974: Seán MacBride, Eisaku Sato

1973: Henry A. Kissinger, Le Duc Tho

1972: No Nobel Prize awarded

1971: Willy Brandt

1970: Norman E. Borlaug

1969: International Labour Organization (I.L.O.)

1968: René Cassin

1967: No Nobel Prize awarded

1966: No Nobel Prize awarded

1965: United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

1964: Martin Luther King Jr.

1963: Comité international de la Croix Rouge (International Committee of the Red Cross) , Ligue des Sociétés de la Croix-Rouge (League of Red Cross Societies)

1962: Linus Carl Pauling

1961: Dag Hjalmar Agne Carl Hammarskjöld

1960: Albert John Lutuli

1959: Philip J. Noel-Baker

1958: Georges Pire

1957: Lester Bowles Pearson

1956: No Nobel Prize awarded

1955: No Nobel Prize awarded

1954: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

1953: George Catlett Marshall

1952: Albert Schweitzer

1951: Léon Jouhaux

1950: Ralph Bunche

1949: Lord (John) Boyd Orr of Brechin

1948: No Nobel Prize awarded

1947: Friends Service Council (The Quakers) , American Friends Service Committee (The Quakers)

1946: Emily Greene Balch, John Raleigh Mott

1945: Cordell Hull

1944: Comité international de la Croix Rouge (International Committee of the Red Cross)

1943: No Nobel Prize awarded

1942: No Nobel Prize awarded

1941: No Nobel Prize awarded

1940: No Nobel Prize awarded

1939: No Nobel Prize awarded

1938: Office international Nansen pour les Réfugiés (Nansen International Office for Refugees)

1937: Cecil of Chelwood, Viscount (Lord Edgar Algernon Robert Gascoyne Cecil)

1936: Carlos Saavedra Lamas

1935: Carl von Ossietzky

1934: Arthur Henderson

1933: Sir Norman Angell (Ralph Lane)

1932: No Nobel Prize awarded

1931: Jane Addams, Nicholas Murray Butler

1930: Lars Olof Jonathan (Nathan) Söderblom

1929: Frank Billings Kellogg

1928: No Nobel Prize awarded

1927: Ferdinand Buisson, Ludwig Quidde

1926: Aristide Briand, Gustav Stresemann

1925: Sir Austen Chamberlain, Charles Gates Dawes

1924: No Nobel Prize awarded

1923: No Nobel Prize awarded

1922: Fridtjof Nansen

1921: Karl Hjalmar Branting, Christian Lous Lange

1920: Léon Victor Auguste Bourgeois

1919: Thomas Woodrow Wilson

1918: No Nobel Prize awarded

1917: Comité international de la Croix Rouge (International Committee of the Red Cross)

1916: No Nobel Prize awarded

1915: No Nobel Prize awarded

1914: No Nobel Prize awarded

1913: Henri La Fontaine

1912: Elihu Root

1911: Tobias Michael Carel Asser, Alfred Hermann Fried

1910: Bureau international permanent de la Paix (Permanent International Peace Bureau)

1909: Auguste Marie François Beernaert, Paul Henri Benjamin Balluet d'Estournelles de Constant, Baron de Constant de Rebecque

1908: Klas Pontus Arnoldson, Fredrik Bajer

1907: Ernesto Teodoro Moneta, Louis Renault

1906: Theodore Roosevelt

1905: Baroness Bertha Sophie Felicita von Suttner, née Countess Kinsky von Chinic und Tettau

1904: Institut de droit international (Institute of International Law)

1903: William Randal Cremer

1902: Élie Ducommun, Charles Albert Gobat

1901: Jean Henry Dunant, Frédéric Passy