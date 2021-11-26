Black Friday deal: Save $90 on this Waykar dehumidifier rated for 2,000 square feet

If you live somewhere with high humidity, a dehumidifier can help you manage the amount of moisture in the air within your home. This unit from Waykar is designed to be used for spaces up to 2,000 square feet, so it's ideal for basements or larger office spaces. It can also be used for open areas in a workplace or on a stockroom floor. Right now, you can grab this Waykar dehumidifier for just $149.99 at Amazon after a Black Friday deal of $80 off and an Amazon promotion for an additional $10 discount.

One of the best qualities of this dehumidifier is that it has a hose that can be used to drain excess water continuously — which is useful as larger areas may have a higher level of water output. Excess water can also be routed to a 0.66-gallon water tank that you empty manually. Another top feature of this model is the humidity sensor, which shows the percentage of moisture in the area (it’s recommended for health and allergy reasons that this number stay in the range of 30-50%). You can set the unit to meet a certain humidity target and it will run until that level is met.

$149.99 at Amazon Waykar 2000 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier for Home and Basements: $239.99 $149.99 at Amazon with additional $10 add-on discount This is a strong choice of dehumidifier for a larger area of your home or office. You can choose to use the .6 gallon water tank for the excess water or divert it out of the unit with an included hose. Reviewers say it works great for basements.



This Waykar dehumidifier is also portable — reviewers say it’s easy to move around with wheels and a handle. It has a fan with multiple speeds, and people who bought this generally said they liked the low-noise level and found it pleasant. Reviewers also mentioned that the design looked sleek and that it’s relatively small and unobtrusive. It also has a reusable and washable filter to help you maintain air quality. In terms of power, besides only running when the target humidity has not yet been met, the unit also has a 24-hour timer, and it restarts after power outages.

When it comes to reliability, the reviews are generally positive, with many saying that customer support was able to help them with any issues that arose. This dehumidifier has a 30-day money-back guarantee. It’s also covered by a one-year warranty that can be extended to two years in addition to lifetime tech support from Waykar.

Check out this Live Science explainer to figure out if your basement needs a dehumidifier. Live Science found that even if you put a portable dehumidifier (like this one) in your basement, it won't be enough to take the moisture out of the air upstairs or on other levels of your home. (Read more: Will a dehumidifier in a basement help upstairs?) That means you may need to buy a unit for each floor. Depending on your needs and how humid your home is, this is a great time to grab more than one dehumidifier with these Black Friday savings!

