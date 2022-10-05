While this streamlined, moderate-volume device can give your space a helping hand to take the edge off the humidity, it doesn’t take things over the edge.

Summertime in New York City has got to be one of the most brutal seasons for those who struggle with humidity, especially with so many pre-war apartments without central air conditioning. The humidity reaches rates of 50-75% on average during the summer, so those who thrive in the dry air need all the help they can get. We put the GE APER50LZ dehumidifier to the test, to see how much it could help the humidity in our home.

GE APER50LZ dehumidifier: Essential information Relatively heavy to lift in original box Comes on wheels, easy to shift Approx. 65 dB noise level 72” power cord Multiple means of emptying water Automatic shut-off Three fan speeds Sleek design Suitable for small-medium rooms

While the GE APER50LZ dehumidifier does help with taking the edge off of that city humidity, it also might not be powerful enough to change the environment drastically, depending on the room you put it in. After all, shifting the entirety of a seasonal condition is a tough challenge, especially when it comes to humidity levels like the ones in the Northeast.

If you’re on the hunt for a dehumidifier for your home, this one is definitely reliable, sleek, and easy to maneuver around. It has wheels and remains low to the ground, so you can shift it easily. This makes it a great choice for households where you might be inclined to use it in multiple spaces. Here’s everything else you need to know about the GE APER50LZ dehumidifier.

GE APER50LZ dehumidifier review: How big is it?

Height: 24 (in)

Depth: 11 (in)

Width: 14.75 (in)

Weight: 44 (lb)

There are plenty of dehumidifiers on the market, from those that are intended to stand on a table or dresser to this GE model. It’s a bit large and needs to be kept on the floor, which works considering the fact that it comes on wheels for ease of access.

As for the delivery process, the details will likely depend on the retailer from which you purchase the dehumidifier. Under usual circumstances, it comes in a sealed cardboard box, which is a bit bulky and heavy, especially considering the unit’s usual reliance on wheels to move around. For our tester, with a third-floor walk-up, it was a tough effort, and should really be a two-person job.

GE APER50LZ dehumidifier review: How easy is it to use?

In terms of figuring out exactly how to use this unit, it’s actually rather simple. After unpacking, you’ll need to peel the plastic off and plug it in to start it up. There’s an instruction manual and a simple power button that turns it on, at which point the unit will run until the water tank is full. In order to empty the water tank, you can simply take it out, or utilize the pump feature.

After pouring the water out, the unit turns right back on upon replacing the tray, as long as you didn’t turn it off yourself. The unit is of moderate volume — definitely not too loud to talk over, but nowhere near silent either. It measured in at around 65 dB. For context, the average dishwasher and hairdryer both clock in at 70 dB.

GE APER50LZ dehumidifier review: Performance

When we first started up the GE dehumidifier on its highest setting, the humidity in the room was 55%, and it decreased to 40% after just an hour of running. Usually, after the first hour or so, the dehumidifier can get the average humidity in the room to around 35% or even 30%, and it tends to hover within that range. These are rates that are much more in line with areas that naturally tend towards dry heat.

When running the dehumidifier consistently, we needed to empty it of water approximately once a day, although this will definitely depend on the environment you’re using it in (more humidity equals more water). When the water tank fills up, the dehumidifier will stop filtering until you empty the water tank, either using the provided tube, or by pouring the water out manually. Personally, we found it much easier to pour the water out, though the pump feature tends to be a fan favorite with other users.

GE APER50LZ dehumidifier review: What’s good about it?

Although we already mentioned the direct result of a 15% humidity decrease in an hour, it’s also important to note how noticeable the change really was. While in some ways, it actually was quite apparent, there were others where this wasn’t so much the case.

In all honesty, the air in our tester’s apartment didn’t feel noticeably dryer than before. However, they did find that there was a slight improvement in the condition of both their skin and hair, both of which tend to thrive in drier environments. Our tester’s roommate also noticed that their sinuses didn’t feel as clear as they tend to in the more intense humidity, which seemed to be a sign of the dehumidifier working. The subtle change is likely one that many users are in search of, including the tester.

GE APER50LZ dehumidifier review: What’s not so good about it?

Although the subtle drop in humidity might be enough for some, it might not be what every user is looking for, especially in larger spaces. However, this will likely depend on the humidity levels present.

Additionally, the unit is rather heavy, which isn’t a problem with the wheels, but if it needs to be lifted (such as in the box upon delivery) it can be a bit of a hassle. On top of this, the unit needs to be kept on the floor and takes up a bit of space. Lastly, if you’re not careful, it can run your electric bill a bit higher because they do use a lot of electricity.

GE APER50LZ dehumidifier review: User reviews

On Google Reviews, the GE dehumidifier gets 4.5 stars, which is the same as the results on Amazon. A lot of the specific written-out reviews specify satisfaction with the noise level, the pump option, and the quality in conjunction with the price point.

One customer review, which gave the product four stars on Amazon, read: “I did a lot of research before buying this unit. There are cheaper options, but you get what you pay for. I feel this was a good price for the features. Once I got it, I also saw that it is a workhorse. I use the continuous hose feature. I plug it in, turn it on and forget it. I like the smart dry feature because I don't have to worry about cutting it off. It also has a cool feature where it will turn itself back on after a power failure. I just got it, but all and all it seems like a great purchase.”

Should you buy the GE APER50LZ dehumidifier?

If you’re looking for something to take the edge off during a humid summer, especially if you live in a space that attracts humidity, the GE APER50LZ dehumidifier can definitely be of assistance. Again, don’t go into it expecting a desert, but it does make a somewhat noticeable difference.

We’d most likely recommend this unit to those looking to use their dehumidifier in a smaller, enclosed room, and could see this being a great choice for small apartments and basements. However, we’re not sure we’d pay the full price for this unit specifically, so if you’re set on this exact model, we’d recommend checking out some of today’s best deals.

This dehumidifier isn’t bad by any means, and it definitely works on getting the job done. Really, it depends on exactly what you’re looking for.

If this product isn’t for you

If you're looking for a slighter smaller and considerably lighter dehumidifier, then the Honeywell TP50WKN could be a good option. It also has wheels, so it's easy to move it around, although it has two fan speeds, rather than three.

The LG Puricare 50-pint dehumidifer offers a slightly largely option. The bucket on the LG Puricare is also one of the best we've seen, if not the best. Removing and dumping out the bucket is incredibly easy thanks to a removable splash guard/lid which gives you optimal surface area for emptying out the tank.