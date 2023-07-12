Add some science to your play with these science board games, all on offer during Prime Day

If you're looking for a way to keep friends and family busy, particularly in the school holidays, you can't go wrong with this selection of four board games, up to $35 off in Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Even better, since all these have a scientific bent, you'll come away having learnt something or, at least, pretending you have. They range from Pandemic ($14 off on Amazon), which sees you struggling to save the world from a virus, through to Genotype ($41.24 at Amazon) which has you recreating the discovery of genetics.

Play time varies by game, ranging from 40 to 90 minutes but you'll know in advance how much time you should set aside to get the most out of these science-themed board games.

Pandemic Board Game

Was: $39.99

Now: $25.64 at Amazon

Overview: For 2 - 4 players, aged 8 and up, Pandemic has you fighting four different diseases in an effort to prevent a global outbreak. Games last around 45 minutes.

Cytosis: A Cell Biology Board Game

Was: $49.99

Now: $31.99 at Amazon

Overview: For 2-5 players aged 10 or over, Cytosis has a play time of between 60 and 90 minutes. It takes place inside a human cell and teaches you all about cell biology.

Genotype: A Mendelian Genetics Game

Was: $49.99

Now: $41.24 at Amazon

Overview: Genotype, set in Gregor Mendel's St. Thomas' Abbey, can be played solo but up to 5 players in total can get involved. It's for players 14 or over with a play time of between 45 and 90 minutes.

If you're looking for board games to keep older children busy, then you should absolutely snap up these Prime Day deals. Pandemic is particularly topical and if players embrace it there are several expansions.

Genotype is the that's likely to take you the longest to play, with games running up to 90 minutes so you'll need a high degree of commitment from your players. But if they're regular board gamers that won't be a problem.

You can also check out our best board game deals for a range of non-Prime Day board gaming bargains.