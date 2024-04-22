Save more than 50% on this Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier at Walmart

You've got your smart lights, your smart speaker, and just about anything else covered, but have you considered how useful a smart air purifier could be?

With one purchase you can improve the air quality in your home or office, extracting pollutants that would otherwise find their way into your lungs. From pet dander to dust mites, there's plenty you may not have considered needs purifying from your abode.

We've not had the chance to test this one, so we can't say it's one of the best air purifiers on the market, but user reviews agree that this deal from Walmart makes it hard to ignore.

The retailer is offering a Dr J Professional air purifier at just $99.99. That's a drop of $140 from the MSRP, making this considerably better than half-price.

Considering it's able to cover a 2,500 square foot area, that's a small price to pay for a big improvement in your air quality.

Dr J Professional Air Purifier: was $239.99, now $99.99 at Walmart A smart air purifier with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration at an excellent price make this an irresistible offer from Walmart.

Aside from the size of the room it can cover, this air purifier is equipped with a four-layer filtration system including a Pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, carbon filter, and Non-Woven fabric.

It's quiet enough to run at night thanks to a Sleep Mode that can be activated with a single button press, dropping the operating audio to just 22dB, and a child lock and timer mean it won't be activated unless you want it to. There's an activation timer, too, so you can set a regular schedule.

As far as its "smart" credentials go, you can use the companion app to turn it on remotely when you're at home or out and about, while you can also use Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa to activate it.

Key features: Smart assistant functionality, app control, covers 2,500 square feet.

Price comparison: While we couldn't see the same model elsewhere, comparable options on Amazon remain between $110 and $120 while discounted.

Reviews consensus: At $239.99 (the standard price), there are arguably bigger brand alternatives available, but for this price, it's hard to argue with this model. It's great for pollen and smoke, and can be left to run a purification cycle while you do anything else. The voice assistant functionality is a nice touch, too.

Buy it if: You want a "set and forget" air purifier that's there if you need it, and you use Alexa or Google Assistant regularly.

Don't buy it if: You need an air purifier that can cover more than 2,500 square feet.