Save $300 on the new OM System OM-1 Mark II

Prime Day may now be behind us, but there are still some great camera deals to be had — including this deal on the OM System OM-1 Mark II, now down to $2,099.99. It's the newest model in the OM-System (formerly Olympus) range released in January 2024, so $300 isn't the biggest saving we've ever seen on a camera, but considering it's only 6 months old, it's actually a great deal to take advantage of if you want to get your hands on the latest model.

Save 13% on the new OM System OM-1 Mark II camera at Amazon.

We're currently reviewing the OM-1 Mark II and have been thoroughly impressed with it — while we're yet to publish our full review, we can tell you what we've made of it so far. The 20MP resolution on a Micro Four-Thirds sensor may seem modest or underwhelming to some users, but the fact that it has a stacked sensor means it has improved image quality and enhanced low light performance, alongside faster readout speeds compared to conventional sensors. Looking at the images we've taken with it so far, we are pleasantly surprised by the sharpness and image quality.

It also has some pretty cool features that stand out from a lot of the competition. Its Live Composite shooting is incredible for time-lapse photography, and we loved using it to create star trails, as it shows you the exact image in real time on the LCD screen as you're shooting. Not only that, but the camera automatically stitches together each image to create one final image — gone are the days of taking hundreds of frames and having to stitch them together yourself. This feature alone could well make it one of the best cameras for astrophotography.

OM System OM-1 Mark II: was $2,399.99 now $2099.99 at Amazon Save $300 on the newest model from OM System — the OM-1 Mark II has a stacked 20MP sensor with a ridiculous 120FPS burst rate, live graduated neutral dentistry filter, live composite shooting, 8.5 stops of image stabilization and full weather sealing.

Image 1 of 2 The OM System OM-1 Mark II is an impressive camera in a compact package — we were impressed. (Image credit: OM System) (Image credit: OM System)

It also has LiveGND — a graduated neutral density filter that you can adjust yourself with the touchscreen (fantastic for landscapes), a frankly absurd 120FPS shooting (with electronic shutter), 8.5 stops of image stabilization and full weather sealing. It's compact and lightweight, and we think it's a serious contender for the powerful full-frame models that dominate the market.

We were also impressed by the enhanced AI Subject Detection, something many of the best cameras for wildlife photography have been starting to incorporate over the last couple of years. Keep your eyes peeled for our full review coming soon.

Key features: 20MP stacked BSI Micro Four Thirds sensor, 8.5 stops image stabilization, up to 120FPS continuous shooting, 3-inch 1,620,000-dot articulating touchscreen, 5,760,000-dot EVF, 1.1 lb / 511g.

Product launched: January 2024.

Price history: Before today's deal, it's been sitting pretty comfortably at the $2,399.99 mark since its release — it's uncommon to see the newer models discounted so soon.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2,099.99 | B&H: $2,099.99 | OM System: $2,399.99

Reviews consensus: A thoroughly impressive camera that may be small in size, but mighty in performance. While it won't compete with the professional-level full-frame models, it's a fantastic camera for what it is and it's certainly worth considering for users who don't want to pay full-frame prices.

✅ Buy it if: You want an intuitive, lightweight camera and want impressive features and detailed images without having to spend even more on the top models from other popular camera brands. If you're already invested in the OM System lineup, it's a fantastic upgrade.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a bigger sensor (crop sensor or full frame) and don't think an MFT will cut it.

