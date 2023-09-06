Save $200 on the top-end Garmin Epix 2 running watch at Amazon.

One of the best Garmin watches on the market is on sale at Amazon, and trust us, you don’t want to miss out. The Garmin Epix 2 is reduced by a massive $200, taking the total price down to just under $700 .

Why should you consider buying the Garmin Epix 2 ? To start with, the AMOLED screen is sharp and colorful, and you get a great battery life. It has an in-built GPS, a heart rate tracker, a sleep tracker, and is water resistant.

But, there’s more. There are unique features such as on-watch maps and PacePro that help it stand out amongst its competitors. The former lets you download full maps onto the watch, whereas the latter lets you work out a pace based on the time result you want to achieve. During testing, we loved how accurate the heart rate readings were.

If this fitness watch isn’t for you, check out the best fitness trackers for alternatives. You will, however, need to pay full price if one takes your liking.

Garmin Epix 2

Was: $899.99

Now: $699.99 at Amazon

Overview: The Garmin Epix 2 is compatible with both iOS and Android, has a battery life of up to 16 days, has an in-built GPS, and is water resistant.

Key features:

Software: Garmin Connect and Garmin Express

Compatibility: iOS and Android

Battery: Up to 16 days

Memory: 16/ 32GB

Display: 1.30" diameter AMOLED Always On

GPS: Yes

Water resistance: 10 ATM

Heart rate tracker: Yes

Sleep tracker: Yes

Music download option: Yes

Product launched: January 2022

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon for this product. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are all offering the same price for the Black Titanium color, but prices for the other two colors (Slate Steel and White Titanium) vary across retailers.

Price comparison: Amazon: $699.99 | Walmart: $699.99 | Best Buy: $699.99

Reviews consensus: The battery life is over the top. I had a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and got about 2 days of use between charges. On my first two charges, I got about 12 days of battery life per charge. This is with Always On Display off and wrist gesture on. This time of year my exercise is mainly walking/hiking. In the 12-day periods, I averaged 17 miles which was about 5.7 hours of GPS time per charge. Battery life is my single most favorite part of this watch. I can't tell you how nice it is not to worry about charging the watch frequently.

Live Science: ★★★★ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best Garmin watches

Buy it if: You want unique features such as on-watch maps (full maps that can be downloaded onto the watch) and PacePro (lets you work out a pace for longer runs based on the time result you want to achieve). The day-to-day experience of the Garmin Epix 2 is straightforward, and it has a sharp AMOLED screen and great battery life.

Don't buy it if: A fitness tracker with solar charging is important to you (the Garmin Epix 2 doesn’t include this). The functionality you get with the watch can be overwhelming so it may take some time to get used to it. During testing, we noticed that the Sp02 readings were flaky, and the screen used a lot of power when we were outside.