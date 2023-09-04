Save $100 on the best iPad for students
This fantastic tablet has had its price slashed again.
Our favorite tablet for students has just had $100 knocked off of the price again.
We've tested a lot of tablets for students, which means if we recommend one above the others, it's well worth a look.
The iPad Air with M1 chip is one such tablet, and we said as much in our iPad Air M1 review. It's been a while since it launched in March of 2022, but it remains an excellent pound-for-pound tablet.
Better yet, Amazon has dropped the price again to just $499.99 for the 64GB version - $100 off of the MSRP.
iPad Air M1 (64GB)
Was:
$599
Now: $499.99 at Amazon
Overview: The best tablet for students is now even more affordable.
Key features: Apple M1 processor, 10.9-inch display, Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) compatible
Product launched: March 2022
Price history: We've seen this deal before, but the tablet is so easy to recommend we always feel it's worth pointing out.
Price comparison: Amazon: $499.99 | Walmart: $559 | Best Buy: $499.99
Reviews consensus: We could see an iPad Air with M2 announced at Apple's event later this month, but that doesn't take away from the fact that this is a phenomenal tablet for creative projects, productivity, or media consumption. We'd have liked more base storage than 64GB, but the power and energy efficiency alone make this an iPad you could replace a laptop with (although the Apple keyboard is pretty pricey).
LIve Science: ★★★★½ TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Featured in guides: Best iPad for students, best tablet for students
Buy it if: You want a tablet that offers all the latest iPadOS features, including revamped Stage Manager this year. You want a tablet with optional keyboard functionality but don't want to pay for the iPad Pro.
Don't buy it if: You want the best iPad around - the iPad Pro M2 remains top of the tree, albeit at a much higher price point. You want to wait for the inevitable M2 version.
