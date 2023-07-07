Grab and Apple Watch for under $150 with this Walmart deal

The Apple Watch, like a fine wine, has got better with age. That's partially thanks to watchOS becoming a mature platform, meaning it can run plenty of the apps on your iPhone.

It's also been repositioned from a borderline luxury item down to a very capable, and much more affordable, fitness tracker. The latter point is even more keenly felt with the SE range, which offers a cheaper alternative at the cost of some features.

Walmart's latest deal slashes almost 50% off of the first-gen Apple Watch SE, bringing it down to just $149.

In fact, at that price, it almost qualifies for our best budget fitness tracker list.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen)

Was: $279

Now: $149 at Walmart

Overview: Save big on the Apple Watch SE, and get better insights into your health and wellbeing - for less than $150.

Key features: 40mm display, GPS tracker, Space Gray color

Product launched: September 2020

Price history: Considering many retailers sell renewed (used) versions of the Apple Watch SE for more than this, Walmart's deal is quite the steal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $244 | Walmart: $149

Reviews consensus: It's no "spring chicken" tech-wise, but the Apple Watch SE still offers plenty to appreciate. It's styled closely after the Series 4, one of the most influential Apple Watch models, and retains the same large display and features like heart rate tracking and more. It'll also run hundreds of apps, many of which you likely already have on your iPhone.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want to track your health metrics without breaking the bank. You want to use apps without pulling your phone out every time. You want to give it to someone for fall detection.

Don't buy it if: You want more sensors, with ECG and blood oxygen sensors lacking from the SE. You have an Android phone - you'll need an iPhone to get the most out of Apple Watch.