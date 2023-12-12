Grab a fitness tracker with incredible battery life for just under $300

Head over to Best Buy right now and grab one of our favorite fitness trackers, the Garmin Instinct 2S, for just under $300.

We test as many fitness trackers as we can get our hands on, and we're always looking for a smart deal on them. One of the very best fitness trackers around is the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, which has seen a significant discount at Best Buy ahead of the holiday season, with the retailer cutting $100 off of the MSRP.

That brings the 45mm version of the Garmin Instinct 2S down to $299.99, making it cheaper than an Apple Watch Series 9, and not too much more expensive than the Apple Watch SE, despite offering some unique features.

If you're looking to kickstart your fitness journey in 2024, there are few better trackers to use than the Garmin Instinct 2S.

It's rugged enough to be worn in any condition, but the real killer feature is the battery life. Thanks to the Power Glass on the face, the watch can absorb the energy from the sun to power it. If you're getting enough sunlight, you may find yourself simply not needing to charge it.

It does lack many smartwatch features, though. Don't expect a built-in array of apps, for example, or the ability to mirror your phone notifications, but as a fitness tracker, it'll keep going as long as you can.

Best Buy's average customer rating is a huge 4.7-star rating out of 5, with many praising the monochrome display and battery life.

In our review, we said, "a small screen and some poor map functionality let down this otherwise excellent watch, which packs a rugged design and excellent battery life."