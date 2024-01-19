Grab a big screen student laptop for under $300 at Best Buy while you can

Save a hefty amount on this handy student laptop with a big display, now under $300 at Best Buy.

One of the criteria when we look at laptops for students is portability. After all, they need to slip right into a backpack or bag and be ready to go at a moment's notice. That tends to mean machines with displays ranging from 12 inches to 15 inches, but every now and then a laptop with a whopping display comes along that still fits into the category.

This HP laptop from Best Buy certainly fits the bill, packing a huge 17.3-inch display but still weighing just 4.58 pounds — not bad at all.

Better yet, it's available for under $300 at Best Buy, with the retailer slashing a huge $250 off of the MSRP.

The massive screen has an "HD+" resolution of 1600x900, which, while not pin-sharp, is enough for most.

Under the hood, you'll find an AMD Ryzen 3 7000 Series processor powering Windows 11 for the latest OS features from Microsoft.

As ever, we'd have liked more than 256GB of storage, but if you use a cloud solution like DropBox or Google Drive, you may be fine. It's still better than some ultralight models with 128GB, at least. There's also 8GB of RAM, likely to power multitasking on that huge display.

Battery life is also rated for 11-and-a-half hours, too, and there's an HDMI 1.4 port for connecting up to a monitor if you ever decide you need more screen real estate.

Best Buy is also offering a discount on a Microsoft 356 Personal account subscription, getting you 15 months for $52.49. That includes Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, which should be enough to get you started on your mounting school projects.