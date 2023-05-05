Get $150 off the MacBook Air M2 – the perfect student laptop

The M2 MacBook Air is an almost perfect all-rounder of a laptop, and Amazon's deal is back.

The MacBook Air M2 is slim, has great battery life, and plenty of power, making it an ideal pick for one of the best laptops for students. It's also our pick for the best MacBook for students.

That's because while the MacBook Pro is more powerful, it's also a little bulkier, and significantly more expensive - and the MacBook Air is even cheaper with this deal at Amazon.

The retailer is offering $150 off two different versions of the MacBook Air M2 (opens in new tab), with the cheapest model now just $1049 - that's almost as low as the M1 version which has an older design.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 - was $1199 , now $1049 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Apple's MacBook Air 2022 is powerful and portable thanks to the M2 chip and a lightweight design.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 - was $1199 , now $1049 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Get double the storage for $1349, ideal for using the MacBook Air as a family computer.

If you need more storage, the 512GB version is $1349, which is a must for anyone looking to use it as a family computer.

Even after the Apple Silicon transition, it was tough to recommend the M1 MacBook Air because of its dated design - it even had a 720p webcam.

Thankfully, 2022 saw the long-awaited glow-up, meaning the MacBook Air is just as portable (it weighs just 2.7lbs), but is now much nicer to look at - it even comes in a gorgeous midnight color (although it's a bit of a fingerprint magnet).

If you can spring for the increased storage we'd recommend it since 256GB is unlikely to last long if you're using big files, installing a load of apps, or storing a large photo library.

Those are things you'll want to do, too, because the M2 MacBook Air is impressively powerful for such a slim device, and the battery life is fantastic, too, thanks to the M2's power efficiency and the way it doesn't need to throttle power when its on battery.

In our glowing MacBook Air M2 review , we said:

"Apple has finally overhauled the MacBook Air in an impressive fashion, and in doing so has created an Apple Silicon machine for almost everyone."