Get a Chromebook for under $150 at Best Buy – now 50% off

Get a Chromebook for under $150 with this Best Buy deal.

When looking at the best laptops for students, Chromebooks can often be overlooked. When you're picking between Windows or Mac, having a third option can feel like a bridge too far, especially with limited app selection on Chrome OS.

And yet, Chromebooks can be drastically cheaper than the alternatives because Chrome OS is so lightweight, meaning you can get a machine with just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

You'll naturally be leaning on Google's assorted cloud services, but if you're just looking for a laptop to browse the web, send email, and watch some YouTube on, this Best Buy deal is for you.

The retailer is offering a $150 discount (that's half of the MSRP) on the HP 14-inch Chromebook - bringing it down to just $149.

HP 14-inch Chromebook

Was: $299

Now: $149 at Best Buy

Overview: This 14-inch Chromebook is ideal for students relying on Google Docs and Drive for projects, or anyone that's looking for an easy-to-use machine that won't break the bank.

Key features: 14-inch display, Chrome OS, keyboard and trackpad

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen it drop to $160 at Amazon. This drops even lower, making it a great deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $179.99 | Best Buy: $149

Reviews consensus: This 14-inch Chromebook is a dream device at this price for anyone tapping away into Google Notes, Sheets, or Slides, or saving huge quantities of files in Google Drive. While its lower specs make it cheaper, though, it's worth remembering it won't be a great pic for gaming or demanding tasks, with just 4GB memory and a 64GB SSD for storage.

TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want an easy-to-use laptop that's affordable and lightweight - both in terms of build quality and features.

Don't buy it if: You want to run complex apps - Chrome OS is primarily for Google Services and the Google Play Store.