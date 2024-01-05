$420 off this HP Envy 2-in1 makes it an excellent choice for students

You can get a $920 laptop for under $500 with this huge saving at Best Buy on the HP Envy 2-in-1.

Laptops for students need to be capable and portable, but they also need to be affordable. After all, a $1,000 laptop is way out of budget for most students, and more of a match for coders.

Every now and then we get a deal comes along that shakes things up, bringing expensive laptops down to a much more reasonable price for students.

Best Buy has that deal right now, knocking over $400 off the MSRP of the HP Envy 2-in-1, bringing it down from $919.99 to just $499.99.

HP Envy 2-in-1 15.6-inch: Was $919.99 , now $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $420 on this laptop with a touch screen and a big 15.6-inch display.

Of course, a saving is all well and good but how about the product itself? As it happens, the HP Envy 2-in-1 is a very solid workhorse for just about anyone.

As always, for more demanding tasks you may want more RAM than the 8GB offered here, and more storage than 256GB is always welcome, but the Intel 13th Generation Core i5 is a decent performer.

Still, the star of the show is in plain sight, with a 15.6-inch display that doubles as a touch screen. It has a Full HD resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, and should be more than suitable as a canvas for keeping multiple apps open at a time.

The Intel Iris Xe graphics chip is an integrated one, though, so don't expect to do much gaming — although you do get a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included if your Wi-Fi is strong enough to stream games.

There are plenty of ports, too, with two Thunderbolt 4 options and an HDMI 2.1 port, making this an ideal all-rounder.