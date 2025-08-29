Do you trust AI?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept — it's here. From chatbots that perform daily tasks to large algorithms capable of translating a person's thoughts into text , AI is increasingly touching nearly every aspect of our lives.

AI is also being used in health and medical research , in space exploration and is even helping predict extreme weather events .

But AI can also go rogue , tell people to drink glue and make chlorine gas and influence teenagers' behavior in surprising and sinister ways . That raises the question: Can we really trust AI? Take our poll below, leave a comment, and let us know where you stand.

Check back next week to find out what other readers had to say about the technology that's shaping our future (for better or for worse).

