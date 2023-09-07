Apple has cut the prices of iPads for school season
Save on iPad Pro and the tenth-generation iPad at Amazon.
Looking for a great tablet at a discount? We've got the deal for you.
The iPad is a regular fixture in our best tablets for students guide, and for good reason - Apple's slate of glass kickstarted a tablet boom, and it's been near the top of the wave ever since.
There are plenty of options to choose from now, and that choice just got even tougher with Amazon's latest iPad deals.
The retailer has cut $50 off of the iPad Pro 11-inch, and the same amount off of the tenth-generation iPad.
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch
Was:
$799
Now: $749
Save $50 on the most portable iPad Pro in the lineup, with 128GB of storage.
Apple iPad Tenth Generation
Was:
$599
Now: $549
Apple's latest base model iPad is a looker, with an all-new design and the camera finally on the right side.
Related: Check out our guide to the iPad lineup
While there's a chance Apple will announce fresh iPad devices at its 'Wanderlust' event next week, both of these represent excellent options for anyone looking for a tablet in time for school.
The iPad Pro 11-inch features an M2 chip, the same as you'll find on the latest MacBook Air models. This makes it a tablet built for multitasking, ideal for anyone looking to start projects in the here and now, whether that's scribbling down some notes or running a full video editing suite like Final Cut.
The iPad (Tenth Generation) is a great tablet that suffered at launch from being priced too highly - something we'd argue this deal helps to counteract somewhat. It offers all the goodness of iPadOS, and is the first iPad with the FaceTime camera on the landscape side (thank you, Apple).
Both have Apple Pencil support, but you'll need the first gen for the tenth gen iPad, and the second version for the iPad Pro.
Want to know more about iPad accessories? Be sure to check out our iPad buying guide for students.
Live Science newsletter
Stay up to date on the latest science news by signing up for our Essentials newsletter.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
Most Popular
By Keith Cooper
By Harry Baker