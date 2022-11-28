Lowest ever price! Save $130 on this Shark air purifier for Cyber Monday

Save $150 on clean air this Cyber Monday with the Shark HP201 Air Purifier MAX, down to just $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price we've ever seen this air purifier, and it's top of the range — able to clean spaces up to 1000 square feet per hour. This gives it the same powerful capacity as some of our best air purifiers (opens in new tab).

This Shark HP201 Air Purifier MAX is great not only for its sleek design and quiet running, but its ability to clear 99.99% of 0.01-0.02micron airborne pollutants out of your indoor air. This makes it a great choice for those with allergies and asthma, clearing dust mites, pet dander, pollen, fumes and other allergens with ease.

It is also treated with Microban, which reduces bacteria growth on the HEPA filter surface, making this air purifier even more sanitary than competitors.

If the Shark HP201 Air Purifier MAX isn't for you, the Levoit Core 400 (a favorite with the Live Science team) is reduced by $33 on Amazon (opens in new tab) for Black Friday and the Dyson Cool Autoreact TP7A is down by $200 dollars at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

Shark HP201 Air Purifier MAX| Was $229.99 , Now $139.29 Save 39% on this excellent air purifier. This appliance has a feature called Clean Sense IQ, which tracks air quality and auto-adjusts power to constantly maintain clean air in your home. The easy-to-use control panel displays data in real time.

On Shark's website, 150 out of 153 (98%) reviewers recommend the Shark HP201 Air Purifier MAX, rating it 4.9 out of 5 stars for quality, value, performance and design. One customer wrote: "The directions were easy to read and set up was a cinch. We have multiple cats in our home and the dander they leave behind is quite a lot... after plugging in the Shark Air Purifier it performed an analysis of the air quality in our home and it was at 88%. Within an hour of being on, the air quality went up to 100% which is so awesome. My kids nor I have experienced any allergy symptoms since."

The NANOSEAL Filter in particular, with true HEPA, captures 99.98% of large, small and micro-sized particles and the seal prevents captured particles from escaping back into the air.

Divots on the side make it easy to move the Shark HP201 around your home and dimensions of 10.83" L X 10.83" W X 22.47" H make it compact and easy to fit into any room, big or small. Only weighing 10.91lbs and with an easy-change filter, it's a simple air purifier to own.

More Cyber Monday air purifier deals

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A | Was $549.99 , Now $349.99 at Best Buy Save $200 on this premium air purifier from Dyson. Featuring a HEPA filter, it has been designed to be 20% quieter than the previous model, and also features a night mode. The air purifier can also be pre-set to intervals between 30 minutes and eight hours.

Bissell air400 professional air purifier | Was $360.49, Now $172.12 at Amazon Enjoy a huge 52% saving and get over $188 off this air purifier with HEPA and carbon filters designed for large rooms. According to the manufactures, it can capture 99.97% of 0.3 micron particles including pollen, dust, smoke, hair and pet dander.

Compass Home Smart Air Purifier | Was $199.99 , Now $74.99 at Newegg

Breathe easier and save money at the same time, with over $120 off this compact Compass HEPA Filter air purifier. It uses a high quality H13 True HEPA filter to remove dust particles, smoke, odors, pollen, pet dander, and hair particles from living spaces up to 400 sq ft.

If none of these appliances are right for you, we're updating our list of air purifiers on sale throughout Cyber Monday to help you find the best deals.