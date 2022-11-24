These beginner microscopes make a perfect gift for young scientists - up to 35% off this Black Friday

Black Friday is often a great time for holiday and Christmas shopping, particularly when it comes to buying gifts for kids. However, if you have budding young scientists on your hands, we think these Black Friday microscope deals could hit the spot.

Starting off at Target, you can grab this National Geographic Microscope Explorer Series Kit for just $24.49 (opens in new tab) when you buy it online. This set has a 4.8/5 star customer rating, with 100% of customers saying they would recommend it.

This is a beginner microscope aimed at kids just starting out with science and optics. It has three magnification settings; 40x, 100x and 400x, and features soft-touch knobs and a fixed eyepiece. It comes with everything you need to study anything up close and personal, and even comes with rocks and minerals to put under the microscope, along with prepared slides, blank slides, tweezers, and a detailed learning guide, making it a fun and educational gift.

For slightly more advanced young scientists, Amazon are currently selling this FEEMIC 52pcs microscope set for $67.99 (opens in new tab), with a further $10 off when you apply the coupon at the checkout. This scope can offer from 40x-1000x magnification with high-quality optics for sharp image quality. It comes with a multitude of prepared slides for the kids to look at, plus whatever they find around the house or garden can also be examined.

But even if it is their first microscope, it does come with detailed instructions on how to set it up and get going, so it would still be a great option for beginners, too. It's currently rated 4.6/5 stars with over 70% of the customer reviews being 5 stars.

We've also spotted this amazing deal on an Amscope 120X-1200X beginner microscope (opens in new tab), which is our top-rated kids microscope. It provides 120x, 240x, 300x, 480x, 600x, and 1200x magnifications and comes with a 52-piece accessory kit and hard-sided plastic ABS case.

