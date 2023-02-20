Save more than $800 on this HP laptop with all-day battery life

Are you a student looking for a new laptop? This deal from HP might be just what you're looking for.

There are a few key things to consider when looking at the best laptops for students. For one, the machine can't be too bulky as it needs to be able to be carried from lecture to lecture.

It also needs great battery life, because a power outlet isn't a certainty in a classroom, and enough power to allow for plenty of multitasking doesn't hurt either - when juggling notes, research links, and plenty more, the last thing you want is for your computer to freeze.

Thankfully, the HP ZBook Firefly G9, while it doesn't have the catchiest name, certainly understands the assignment (if you'll pardon the pun).

Better yet, it's available at a steep discount direct from the manufacturer. Right now, you can get the HP ZBook Firefly G9 for just $1229.40 (opens in new tab) at the HP store – that's a saving of over $800 off the MSRP of $2049.

(opens in new tab) HP ZBook Firefly G9 14 - Was $2049, now $1229.40 at HP (opens in new tab) Save $812 on this lightweight and stylish laptop that can go all day thanks to its impressive battery life – perfect for students on the go.

This compact laptop offers a great keyboard and trackpad combo (you'd be surprised how many computers fumble these basics), but you'll also find plenty of ports, too -- there are USB-A ports, which can be hard to find on a compact laptop, and there are two USB-C ports and HDMI connectivity as well.

Running the show is an Alder Lake-P processor, which makes this a capable laptop for coding, too, and there's all-day battery life too. It's worth noting that it's not much of a gaming laptop, using Intel's integrated graphics, and the screen is a little underwhelming too which is a shame.

Still, in our HP ZBook Firefly G9 14 review, we awarded it three-and-a-half stars, saying that "Those Alder Lake-P processors are the best chips for coding in a slim, light Windows laptop. You’ll only get more pace from an Apple M2 chip or a larger, heavier machine. Elsewhere, the HP has fantastic ports and features, a satisfying keyboard, and a full-day battery life all in a slick chassis."

One of our main issues with the laptop was its high price in the US, but this deal certainly mitigates that problem.