Save $400 on this Microsoft Surface Pro X tablet that can replace a laptop

Tablets are incredibly flexible devices, and they range from the cheapest, sub-$100 option to more capable, and premium, laptop replacements like the iPad Pro.

Microsoft, however, is continuing to blur the line between tablet and laptop with the Surface Pro X. This is a powerful device that offers Windows 11 in a tablet form and has plenty of power under the hood – it could even give some of our best laptops for students and best laptops for coding some stiff competition.

While it can be an expensive device, Best Buy is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X for $899.99 (opens in new tab) – that’s a saving of $400 off of the RRP of $1,299.99.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro X - was $1,299.99 , now $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) You can now save $400 in Best Buy’s latest deal for the Microsoft Surface Pro X. This high-quality Windows 11 tablet will wow you with its sleek looks, stunning display, and 256 GB of storage.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is determined to bridge the gap between your laptop and a more mobile device, and does so with aplomb. It uses an 8-core Microsoft processor, along with 16 GB of RAM to offer a powerhouse on the go, which still offers up to 15 hours of battery life.

While there are only two reviews on Best Buy’s website, both are overwhelmingly positive – leaving an average of 5 stars out of 5. The 13-inch display has a resolution of 2880 x 1920, too, so it’s a looker – ideal for on-the-fly photo edits and watching movies and TV. In fact, with Windows 11 onboard, there’s a good chance that many of your favorite apps can be installed immediately.

There’s a 5 MP front-facing camera for HD video calls, and this model comes with 256 GB of internal storage for downloading music, movies, documents, and photos. While it offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (what doesn’t these days), it also has a pair of USB-C ports for connecting additional peripherals.

While this product doesn’t come with the Surface Pen stylus for drawing, note-taking, and more, you can save 30% on it when purchasing with the Surface Pro X. Buyers can also save on the Surface Pro Keyboard attachment, now down to $87.99 from $139.99.

Alternatively, if you’re after a laptop rather than a tablet, then the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 could be a good option for you.