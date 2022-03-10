Save 33% on this beginners telescope for kids and adults at Amazon UK

Telescopes come in all manner of shapes, sizes and price tags – the top end of the market will set you back somewhere in the thousands. But if you’re just starting out with a hobby in astronomy, then you aren’t going to want to break the bank.

This Emarth F360-70 telescope from Amazon, then, is a great place to start: it has a RRP of £99.99, but it’s currently available for just £67.14 at Amazon UK, giving you a saving of 33%.

Emarth markets this telescope for kids and beginners, partly because of how easy it is to set up. You don’t need any tools to get it working out of the box; simply unpack it, adjust the tripod to your desired height, and away you go.

The telescope itself has a 360mm focal length, but the kit includes two separate eye pieces: one at 25mm and one at 10mm, allowing you to adjust the magnification to your liking.

Emarth Telescope F360-70 - was £99.99 , now £67.14 on Amazon Telescopes don’t come much cheaper than this, making this a perfect place for kids or adults who want to start gazing at the night sky. It’s often available for around this price, but that doesn’t make it any less of a great deal. It has a lot of 5-star reviews from other customers, too.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t a completely brand new deal. Amazon often has the Emarth telescope on offer, either directly or via a third party. But this is still a great price, with the average price for this model being around £76. It just means you don’t have to rush to buy it straight away, as reductions are very common.

Despite this being a common deal, if you are looking to buy a solid beginner’s telescope soon, this one is certainly worth considering. Its price is amongst the cheapest you will find, and the hundreds of positive reviews speak for themselves.

It’s also very light, which makes it easy to transport and move around – but also means it’s a little unsturdy and can wobble if it gets knocked. Just make sure it’s secure on a flat surface, and you’ll be good to go.