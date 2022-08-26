Save up to $300 on MacBook Pro models at Amazon

MacBooks aren't cheap, and that makes finding the best deals on Apple's popular laptops a high priority when heading back to school.

Thankfully, Amazon is offering a variety of discounts across Apple silicon laptops, including the most powerful MacBook Pros ever made and the more portable MacBook Air.

Jumping right in at the biggest MacBook Pro you'll find with Apple Silicon, the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Pro chip is our favorite laptop for coding and more demanding tasks, and is available with a saving of $300 on the 512GB model bringing it down to $2,199 (opens in new tab). You can save the same amount on the 1TB model, too, but you'll need to spend $2,399 for that.

The 14-inch version, which is just as powerful but a little more compact, is available for $1,799 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of $200 for the 512GB version, but for $2,199 you can save $300 on the 1TB version, too.

MacBook Pro 16-inch - was $2499.00 , now $2199.00 Amazon Save $300 on the latest MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, capable of handling complex tasks like coding and creative work with ease.

MacBook Pro 14-inch - was $1999.00 , now $1799.00 Amazon Save $200: The more portable 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is just as capable, and you can save $200 on the 512GB version.

There's also a 2022 MacBook Pro, the latest version, which comes packing an M2 chip for $1,239. It's not the most modern-looking laptop, though, and offers an older design. Still, it has the best battery life of any MacBook right now. If you're a student about to head off to college, then be sure to check out our guide to the best MacBooks for students for more information.

MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 - MSRP $1299 , now $1249.00 Amazon Save $50: The classic design of the 13-inch MacBook Pro has been supercharged with Apple's latest chip, the M2.

What is Apple silicon? Starting in 2020, Apple started taking the lessons it learned from the iPhone and iPad hardware and began manufacturing its own system on a chip (SoC) for its computers. Starting with the M1, Apple laptops now use less battery than ever, while offering better performance — that's a huge boon for all users.

If that's still a little too expensive, Apple's latest MacBook Air with an M2 processor is $1199 (opens in new tab). That's the same price you'll find it elsewhere, but with Amazon's pay monthly options it's a great way to get the newest MacBook without paying it all upfront.

The Apple silicon transition has clearly been a hit with customers, too — every MacBook we've mentioned here has at least 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon's own customer review aggregation.

For more great deals on student essentials, check out our back to school deals hub.