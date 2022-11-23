Save $260 on this ultra-portable Dell XPS 13 laptop – perfect for students

Windows 11 laptops are plentiful, and that can make it tough to work out which option is best for you. Luckily one of the most highly-rated Dell laptops is reduced at Amazon in the retailer’s Black Friday deals.

Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 13 for $1039.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down from the MSRP of $1299.99. That's a $260 price drop from the MSRP and the cheapest that this laptop has been in at least 30 days, according to Amazon's own tracker, and our own research corroborates this.

One of the best laptops for students, the Dell XPS 13 is a thin and light laptop that offers plenty of power for college or university work. It even won our recent student laptop showdown pitting the MacBook Pro 13 vs Dell XPS 13 (opens in new tab), so it's safe to say we're fans of this laptop.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 9310 Touchscreen Laptop | i5-1135G7 | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD: was $1299.99 , now $1039.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $260: This highly-rated Dell laptop comes with a UHD display, Windows 11 preinstalled, and a touch screen.

This deal is for the version of the Dell XPS 13 that comes with a higher-resolution display, 8GB of RAM, and Windows 11 Home preinstalled so you’re running Microsoft’s latest OS right out of the box.

That display is touch-sensitive, too, making use of Windows 11’s more tablet-like interface, and the 13.4-inch panel has a resolution of 3840x2400.

The quad-core processor runs at up to 4.2GHz, and you can find an Intel Iris Xe Graphics chip inside. It may not play the latest and greatest games, but it will help maintain great battery life. There’s a 512GB SSD inside for superfast storage, too.

There’s a fingerprint scanner for security, as well as two Thunderbolt 4 ports for charging or display connection, a headphone jack, and even a microSD card reader. There’s a webcam, too, although some users have noted that it’s not the most capable option out there.