Save almost 50% on this Acer Aspire 3 – perfect for students

If you’re a student looking for a laptop that won't break the bank, then this Acer laptop deal from Best Buy might be for you.

Thankfully, Best Buy is offering a great deal that’s ideal for any in education. The retailer has the Acer Aspire 3 laptop for just $299.99 (opens in new tab) – that’s a saving of $230 from the RRP of $529.99. It even includes a three-device Norton 360 Deluxe plan for protecting it, and two other devices, from malware – a value of $44.99.

The best student laptops have to be great for note-taking, video calls, multitasking, and running all kinds of apps and the Acer Aspire 3 has can do all of that handily, while looking pretty stylish too.

Acer Aspire 3 - $529.99 $299.99 at Best Buy This Acer Aspire 3 laptop has Windows 11, a 17.3-inch display, and a 256GB SSD for under $300 – a saving of $230.

The Acer Aspire 3 comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, meaning it’s running Microsoft’s latest operating system right out of the box. It’s also packing Acer’s Precision Touchpad for more accurate touchpad control than you’d find on many Windows laptops.

8GB memory may not sound a great deal, but it’s enough for flicking through emails, shopping or browsing online, and getting through admin work – although users have reported they upgraded the RAM with impressive results. When it comes to storage, the 256GB SSD inside allows for superfast performance throughout.

That 17.3-inch screen is huge, and while the resolution isn’t the highest at 1600x900, it is still HD. There’s a camera in the top bezel, too.

There’s an HDMI port for connecting to an external display, and multiple USB ports for connecting peripherals. Wi-Fi 5 is fast, too, and the placement of the internal antenna maximizes signal in any area.

By buying a Microsoft 365 Personal 15-month subscription with the laptop, you can save another $17.50 off of the software (usually $87.49). That provides access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more, including OneDrive for cloud storage.

User reviews are very positive, with a 4.5 out of 5-star customer rating (opens in new tab) on Best Buy’s store page. Many have noted the huge display, as well as the ability to upgrade the RAM after purchase. Some were disappointed with the quality of the built-in webcam, however, and suggested an external option if you’re going to be making plenty of calls.