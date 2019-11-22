Oculus Go Headset Deal: Explore the World of Science in VR

The Oculus Go is a fantastic first step into the world of virtual reality and now you can get it for just $149, saving you 25%. It normally retails at $199, so this is a great deal for a fully-fledged virtual reality headset. With apps and games that explore space, the human body and the natural world, the Go can take you places you've never been before.

If you haven't tried virtual reality before, or you have only tried it on you phone, then this is the place to start. The Oculus Go is totally wireless — everything you need is in the headset and hand-held controller. You don't even need your own headphones, as it comes packing positional speakers so you know where a sound is coming from in virtual space.

There are hundreds of apps to choose from, many of which are free. Whether you're a budding biologist and want to explore what goes on in our insides with the free app The Body VR or want a 360-degree tour of the INL Nuclear Science and Technology Facilities, there's something for everyone here. Why not see what it's like to be an astronaut with Spacewalk VR? Learning has never been so much fun or so immersive.

There are plenty of games to play too, like Anshar Online, where you battle others online in spaceships, or puzzle games like ESPER 2, which gives you telekinetic powers in a virtual world for hours of experimentation and fun.

If you want some downtime, you can even watch Netflix in cinema-style quality (and total peace) with the Netflix VR app, and you can even control your PC using the Virtual Desktop app.

The Oculus Go has a sharp 5.5-inch screen and 32GB of storage that lets you install plenty of apps and games. It lasts around 2 hours when playing games and two and a half hours when watching video, before needing a recharge. It takes around 3 hours to charge, which is the only downside when you want to keep exploring virtual worlds.

Oculus Go reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with TechRadar giving it a score of 4.5/5 stars and Cnet and Amazon users 4/5 stars.

The Oculus Go would make an extra special gift for a loved one this holiday season, but it's also the perfect treat for yourself. This Walmart deal starts at 10 p.m. on Nov. 27, but we don't know how long the price will stay this low.