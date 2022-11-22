Save 25% on our favorite Levoit air purifier this Black Friday

Looking to improve the quality of the air in your home? Levoit, one of our favourite appliance brands, is offering 25% off for Black Friday (opens in new tab)when you apply code "Levoit25" at the checkout. This code works across a number of Levoit's home tech appliances, including air purifiers and humidifiers.

The Levoit Core 400s (opens in new tab) is one of the best air purifiers (opens in new tab) we've tested, and a 25% discount for Black Friday reduces it to just $165 on the Levoit website (opens in new tab). In our at-home testing, the Levoit scored best in terms of performance, capturing at least 99.5% of particles.

The Levoit Core 400s is lightweight and features indented handles on either side, making it easy to move it from room to room. It's stylish and quietly efficient, at less than 52 decibels on the highest setting. This is about the same level as a normal conversation. It usually retails at around $219.99, but right now you can apply code "Levoit25" at the checkout and get 25% off the Levoit Core 400s. This deal makes the Levoit Core 400s $10 cheaper than we have ever seen it at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Levoit Core 400s Smart HEPA Air Purifier | Was $219.99 , Now $165 with code "Levoit25" (opens in new tab) Save a hefty 25% on one of the best air purifiers on the market. Equipped with a H13 True HEPA filter, the Levoit Core 400s can easily remove around 99.97% of harmful airborne particles, without generating excessive noise or using too much electricity. Suitable for large living rooms and bedrooms.

The Levoit 400S air purifier looks great, but more importantly, it boasts great performance. Unlike some air purifiers on the market, it is equipped with a True HEPA three-stage filter able to capture a range of airborne particles, including smoke, dust, pollen and pet dander. It even traps and removes some harmful bacteria and viruses. The Levoit 400s also has an in-built activated carbon filter that absorbs volatile organic compounds (VOCs (opens in new tab)) ⁠— gases released from a range of sources such as aerosols, household fumes, and odors.

The Levoit 400S is exceptionally easy to assemble and use ⁠— no need to know any advanced technical terminology, or study the manual for hours on end. Its touch-sensitive control panel is very intuitive, and it features a series of color-coded indicator rings that tell you how clean your air is right now, from blue (very good) right through to red (bad).

Every Levoit 400S model comes with a QR code which allows you to access the VeSync app. With this handy piece of software, you can control the purifier and monitor air quality data in real time, without having to touch the machine. You can sync the app with compatible voice services like Alexa and Google Assistant, or even create a daily and weekly schedule for the appliance to turn on. This way, you can set the Levoit 400S to start working just before you return home from work.

